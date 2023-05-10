Love & Basketball? Kim Kardashian's Repeated LA Lakers Courtside Appearances Explained!

Kim Kardashian has clearly loved spending a few nights this week sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ playoff games. So much so folks have started to wonder if there’s a more romantic reason she’s there…

Any NBA fans who may have tuned in to this week’s Lakers games against the Golden State Warriors probably saw Kim watching the action from up close. She was there both Saturday AND Monday night with another woman — close pal Sarah Staudinger — and both of ’em appeared glued to the action on the court.

Considering the KarJenner sisters’ history with basketball players, you’d be forgiven for wondering if Kim was keeping her eye on more than the ball! We mean, this is a lot more NBA action than we’ve seen the American Horror Story star take in in a long time…

But according to insiders, it was purely love of the game, y’all! The Kardashians star is JUST a sports fan, and not scoping out a love interest!

According to TMZ‘s sources, the 42-year-old reality TV star is “absolutely not” dating anybody on either the Lakers or the Warriors. Instead, the insider told the outlet on Wednesday, the SKIMS mogul is there to hang out with Staudinger and “support her hometown Lakers.” Well then!

You see, Staudinger’s husband is super-agent Ari Emanuel — who happens to rep Kim. Those are his courtside seats they’re sitting in. So when his wife chose to go to the games on Saturday and again on Monday, the KUWTK alum was down to join.

Fun!

For what it’s worth, Khloé Kardashian‘s star-crossed baby daddy Tristan Thompson is on the Lakers right now and helping them with this playoff run. We mention that because Kim is close friends with Tristan, and has been for a while. So it’s a nice perk for the SKKN By Kim mogul to be able to see her pal play. However, per TMZ‘s insider, Tristan alone didn’t sway the mom of four, and she’d “go and watch regardless of him being on the squad or not.”

Still, Kim’s presence in such a high-profile setting can’t help but draw attention. There’s also the fact that she’s single and looking to mingle once again after her divorce from rapper Kanye West and former relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Dating drama aside, as TMZ notes, the Lakers are now 3-0 with Kim sitting courtside this year. Might want to keep her around for a while longer! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

