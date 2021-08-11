Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Being Compared To A Whale While Pregnant -- And The Biggest Challenge Of Parenting!

Keeping it real.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about what it has been like parenting four little ones under the age of 8, as well as what she “hated” the most about her many pregnancies!

From recounting the time she was compared to a sea creature to what she’s focusing her attention on these days, the reality star had a lot to spill while on the latest episode of Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s We Are Supported By… podcast, as well as speaking to Parents magazine in a revealing new interview Tuesday!

The E! personality got candid on the Armchair Expert spinoff podcast about the struggle of not being a “good pregnant person” in the public eye — because she hated how she looked and couldn’t promote positivity. When asked about her social media usage, the KUWTK star admitted:

“Do I think that there’s a lot of pressure? I think that I used to feel that way after I had my kids because I was not a good pregnant person, I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt, I hated how I looked.”

That’s so sad! Because she still looked FIERCE!

Innerestingly, most of the pressure came from the fact that she’d witnessed her mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her siblings, pop out babies seamlessly. We mean, we all saw Kourtney Kardashian do it!

Kim recalled:

“I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries, and like was great, and they’d snap right back. That wasn’t me.”

Of course, being one of the world’s biggest stars ever during that time also came with a steep price:

“And so the media really did, like, brutalize me over gaining a lot of weight. It was like pictures of me on covers of magazines — like me and Shamu [the whale] and who wore it better. It was really, really crazy.”

Damn… it is SO not okay to compare female bodies to anyone or anything — but especially not to a f**king whale! WTF is wrong with people??

Frustratingly, the comparisons didn’t stop there. Kim also recalls being pitted against one of England’s biggest celebs, Kate Middleton. She detailed how the UK press treated her at the time:

“They would always compare me to Kate Middleton. So, it would say like, ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale. The waif vs the whale.’ And it was so nasty. I can’t even believe — I don’t think that would really fly today.”

We sure hope not! Especially since the bullying caused Kanye West’s ex-wife a LOT of pain. The 40-year-old revealed:

“I really can’t believe that this was excusable and that this was okay, but I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

All the bullying even made her isolate herself after she did give birth because she was still embarrassed by her body!

“I wanted to start working out again. We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me, you know, trying to lose weight. I gained 70 lbs, and I would sit in my mother’s garage — and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime — and I’d have my daughter in a stroller. And I’d sit her in there, and I would just work out in the garage and try to do anything that I could. And I did it, and once I lost my weight I felt better than ever and I was curvier than ever. I just felt so good about myself. But it really did change me.”

After suffering from online hate throughout her pregnancy, Kim’s deliveries were often filled with unexpected challenges as well, such as preeclampsia and placenta accreta “with both of my babies.”

These experiences ultimately changed the KUWTK alum FOR GOOD — from what she posts on Instagram to how she interacts with the world:

“It was insane. It just changed how much I wanted to give. It changed me as a person, and I felt so much pressure at the beginning.”

Looking toward the future, the PAW Patrol: The Movie star is focused on being the best momma to her four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Her goal for the coming year? Be “stricter” and better at “saying no” because those are currently her main weaknesses, as she told Parents magazine this week:

“When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want.”

LOLz!! We can bet those kids’ sweet faces are hard to say no to!

Another major challenge is keeping the house clean (though we have a hard time believing Kim’s the one doing the tidying up!). She explained:

“Keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets [is the hardest part].”

While she may not be the perfect parent yet, the SKIMS founder knows that she has one “superpower” up her sleeve:

“I’m naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don’t get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around.”

The family’s hectic lifestyle includes lots of kid-friendly activities the working parent curates, too! She happily dished:

“I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I’m good at creating activities for them. They’re always playing sports or working on projects.”

Sounds so fun! We’re sure her childhood growing up with so many siblings has inspired her to give that same joy-filled experience to her kiddos! The aspiring lawyer mused on her big fam in comparison to her tiny tots:

“They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There’s something so special about having a big family, and I’m happy my babies get that experience the way I did.”

LOVE it! After all that she went through while growing these little humans in her belly and struggling from the online bullying she unfairly faced, it’s AH-mazing to hear her so happy about being a mother!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Kim got SO honest about her body and her family in these interviews, didn’t she?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

