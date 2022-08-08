Kanye West Breaks Silence & Declares 'SKETE DAVIDSON IS DEAD' Following Kim Kardashian Breakup

Kanye West is back on Instagram and he’s acting… in an unfortunate way.

The Jesus Walks rapper took to the social media app early Monday morning to post a new message referencing the breakup of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the Saturday Night Live alum and Kanye’s ex-wife split late last week after less than a year of dating. And now, Yeezy is having his (unsettling) say.

In the post, the 45-year-old father of four delivered a fake news headline to his 16 million followers. It came in the form of a screenshot of a phony New York Times newspaper, in which Ye plastered this headline in ALL CAPS (below):

“SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28”

Ugh! Does he have to take such a dark angle on stuff like this?! It’d be one thing if he gloated about the breakup or something. That’d be obnoxious, of course, but why the death imagery?? Unnecessarily gruesome and violent!!!

By the way, “Skete” is of course the name he derisively used to refer to the Meet Cute star during his earlier online attacks at the beginning of the year. Now, it appears the insult is back in use.

Sigh…

In very small print under the headline, Yeezy made a second statement, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, at a recent Rolling Loud Festival performance, Kid Cudi walked off stage after several incidents of people in the crowd throwing things at him while performing.

Ye used that bottle-tossing dust-up to clown his former pal and ex-collaborator at the bottom of the fake newspaper page:

“kid cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers”

Of course, Cudi is close to Pete — and their friendship has seriously irked Kanye in the past. So it would seem the Hurricane rapper saw an opportunity to get a two-for-one call-out in on Monday, and he took it. Because of course he did… As of Monday morning, the “SKETE DAVIDSON IS DEAD” post is the only one on Kanye’s IG page. He regularly deletes posts, so this one probably won’t be there for long, either. If you want to see it — if it’s even still live later on — you can do so HERE:

(Kim has NOT reacted yet on her own IG, if you’re curious.)

Interestingly, Kanye decided to leave comments on. Fans descended on the fake image, with thousands of messages posted immediately after it went live. The reactions are very much a mixed bag. Some people are asking Ye to settle down while others are gassing him up for more drama.

Here are just a few of the takes (below):

“YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK” “I don’t want peace I want problems” “Congrats you destroyed the happiness and mental health of the mother of your children…” “so childish” “Classic Kanye W” “She left you too Kanye. Lmao” “Love, take a lil nap, we love you, but take a moment” “there’s literally nothing funny about this” “You have four children. Isn’t it time you stopped being one?” “@instagram this is really not ok to tolerate” “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak” “Not cool Kanye. Thought you ‘found God’ nobody should wish someone dead.” “and just like that… he’s back”

Jeez!

The timing of all this continues to be very interesting. On Friday, we covered Kim’s latest IG post, in which she boldly and proudly rocked Yeezy brand shades along with daughters North and Chicago West. In the comments over there, fans pondered a possible reconciliation. It was mostly laughed off at the time, and yet nobody’s laughing now…

