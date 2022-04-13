Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Nod To Pete Davidson Romance During Disneyland Trip -- LOOK!

Kim Kardashian can’t go anywhere without thinking of her beau Pete Davidson — especially not the Happiest Place On Earth!

While celebrating True Thompson’s birthday at Disneyland on Tuesday, the mom of four shared a series of videos from the fun day with Khloé Kardashian and their kiddos on Instagram. While the little ones’ excited faces were adorable AF, it was a video of a certain pair of cartoon characters that really had us gushing!

While on a ride, Kim captured a shot of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin dolls floating on a magic carpet — just like she and the comedian were doing when they kissed for the first time when she hosted Saturday Night Live. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Love it!!

Clearly, those characters will always have such a special place in Kim and Pete’s hearts since that silly sketch is what brought them together in the first place. And it just proves Kimmy Kakes is always thinking about her man even when they’re apart. Cute! You can check out a look at the rest of the family’s outing here:

Looks so fun! Next time, Pim need to hit up the Aladdin spots together! This time she can show him the world! Perhaps in costume? LOLz!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]