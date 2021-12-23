Larsa Pippen Promises To Finally Give HER Side Of The Kim Kardashian Friendship Fallout HERE!

Larsa Pippen has a new (old) platform with her return to the Real Housewives of Miami, and it sounds like she’s all but ready to reveal a LOT!

Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife previously starred in season one of RHOM‘s run on Bravo, only to miss out on seasons 2 and 3 of the reality TV show. But as the series has been spun off to stream on Peacock, she’s back –and she’s ready to dish dirt with the best of ’em!

The 47-year-old reality TV star spoke to ET over video chat this week, detailing her reunion with the RHOM brand and her private dust-up with Kim Kardashian.

The public figure recalled how Andy Cohen was instrumental in getting her back on the show’s new Peacock run, explaining to the outlet (below):

“I was chatting on Instagram with Andy Cohen and he basically was like, ‘Would you think about doing this show?’ We were just talking about the show and he basically said, ‘Let’s chat in a week and talk about the show,’ and then it just happened.”

Next thing she knew, Larsa was back on the RHOM train with fellow returning cast members Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Lisa Hochstein.

And it sounds like she’s going to use her platform to dish on Kim a little bit!

Of course, the pair appeared to have an infamous falling out back in 2019, only for Larsa to confirm the whole thing a year later when she dished on Kanye West‘s apparent feelings towards her. But now, according to Larsa herself, things are cool again with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star??

Larsa explained to ET:

“Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them [the KarJenner family], I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”

Well then!

Perhaps the ongoing divorce between Kanye and Kim has left a bit of an opening for Larsa to repair her relationship with the reality TV superstar??

Of course, all this doesn’t come without major drama from Larsa’s fellow RHOM stars, too. What would a reality TV show be without that, after all?! In a confessional teased out at the beginning of RHOM‘s run on Peacock, fellow Housewives star de Moura slammed Larsa’s return to the show. In fact, she clearly thinks Larsa is trying to make herself out to be a knock-off Kim!

Adriana told the cameras:

“Is that Larsa? We really haven’t stayed in touch that much. Her face is different. Her boobs are bigger. Her butt’s is even bigger. I think she is now becoming the Kim Kardashian look-alike. Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she’s back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust. So, there’s mystery there and I’m curious.”

Drama alert!

Larsa is unfazed, though. The reality TV veteran told ET that she wasn’t particularly surprised by her new castmates bringing up Kim. But this time she’ll be able to hit back with the tea!

“I kind of expected it. I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”

Yasss! We’re finally going to get the goods!

And Larsa continued by implying RHOM may have a brand new feud to explore between her and Adriana:

“I don’t know why Adriana would say that. She likes to fight. She’s one of those people that loves to be in a cat fight. She’s got her claws out, and I feel like that was just an easy dig at me. I don’t know. I mean, like I said, I’m in a great place personally. I’m growing, I’m loving, I’m in a great place. I’m not going to let someone else, who’s not in a great place, discredit all the work that I’ve been doing on myself… When someone attacks me, I don’t know how to act sometimes. I need to tone it down a tad bit. I’m just not used to being attacked.”

Sounds like some major drama on RHOM!

But it’s even more interesting that Larsa appears to be playing down the long-lasting feud with Kim and the gang. Is she back to being besties with the KarJenner fam?? Or are they all content to just live and let live?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on all of this and more, down in the comments (below)!

