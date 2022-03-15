Kim Kardashian 'Deeply Hurt' By The 'Very Unfortunate' Coparenting Situation With Kanye West, But...

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to stay strong for her children amid Kanye West‘s continued criticism of her parenting skills — and their informal coparenting arrangement.

It sounds like even though the SKIMS mogul is doing the best that she can for her four children, things are still very uneasy between her and the 44-year-old rapper. But could there be hope ahead?

On Tuesday morning, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the 41-year-old reality TV star’s unsettling situation. Specifically, her 8-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok use has been a major focus of Ye’s recent Instagram rants, even as Kim has tried to respond accordingly.

The source explained Kim’s concerns about long-term negative repercussions:

“Kim is deeply hurt by the fact that North could come across Kanye’s posts and it could affect her. She’s doing her best with the joint custody, but there are certain things that are hard to control.”

Yeah, no kidding. It’s bad enough to have to hash out coparenting issues and custody concerns following a divorce — and a truly difficult situation for the kids, especially.

But to have it blow up online in the most public way?! Ugh. It’s just the worst. We feel for her!

And yet it still sounds like there could be a light at the end of the tunnel…?

That same insider also relayed Kim’s optimism about the situation. From what it sounds like, the KKW Beauty exec is hopeful things will soon get better between her and the Jesus Walks rapper:

“She and Kanye don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things which is very unfortunate, but it’s what she’s dealing with. It’s a daily struggle and she hopes they can soon coparent amicably.”

We sincerely hope for that, too!

An amicable coparenting situation would be the best thing for all involved. But honestly Kim probably shouldn’t count on it. At least not right away. Hope for the best and prepare for the worst, and all that…

Ultimately, the ball would seem to be in Ye’s court on this one. He’s consistently been creating and exacerbating these public controversies via his prolific Instagram use.

But will things change? Does Kim have it right to hope for an amicable coparenting solution to all this?

We sure hope so. But consider us skeptical about that — for now, at least.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? How will these touchy tensions play out?

