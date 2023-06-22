Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber Talk Mile High Club, 'Angry' Hookups, & More In Intimate 'Truth Or Shot' Game! Watch!

Kim Kardashian is breaking it (almost) all down when it comes to her love life!

In a new episode of Hailey Bieber‘s YouTube show, Who’s In My Bathroom?, out on Wednesday, Kimmy Kakes let her guard down and got real about her sexual preferences, best and worst dates, and just about everything in between.

For starters, Justin Bieber‘s wife buttered Kim up with ice cream sundaes before playing the drinking game, “Truth or Shot.” Just as you’d expect, when either one of them was delivered a hard Q, they’d either have to answer honestly or take a shot of Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila!

When asked if she preferred “angry” or “makeup sex,” the reality star didn’t hold back, saying:

“Makeup sex. Isn’t that like the best ’cause it’s like you missed each other and you’re passionate and you know you’re making up.”

They both then revealed their biggest turn-on is kissing, Hailey shared:

“I think kissing! I like a make-out.”

At this point, the younger model revealed she’s a member of the “mile high club,” and Kim agreed, replying, “Samezies!” She then admitted she was surprised the Rhode Skin founder didn’t even try to coax that out of her, but Hailey said she didn’t think she needed to ask because she’s got a private jet, so it’s sorta obvious!

Kim then joked that she thought Hailey didn’t “even need to ask” because of a totally different reason, teasing:

“I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you’re a w****.'”

LOLz!!

As for another obvious answer, the SKIMS founder said her DMs are constantly blowing up (unlike Hailey’s, apparently), dishing:

“A lot of people slide into my DMs. I’m not going to lie, a lot of inappropriate people.”

Then things got really interesting when Hailey wondered if Kim had a celebrity crush. It turns out she does — and she’s trying to make it happen IRL! She noted:

“I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true.”

Hmm, could it be Jared Leto? The two were seen making some flirty body language at Pharrell Williams‘ fashion show this week. She ultimately didn’t give up a name, explaining:

“I’m more into privacy these days.”

Part of the reason for this is that her crush (possibly her new mystery man?!) doesn’t know she’s crushing on them yet. Fair enough! If he found out through an inevitable wave of online attention, it might mess up her chances from the get-go! Similarly, she didn’t reveal her “worst date ever” to protect the other person. That’s kind! LMFAO!

Someone else she’s always protecting?! Her sis, Khloé Kardashian, who “gets a lot of s**t” and “gets it the worst,” Kim complained:

“People don’t ever want to take a second to be like, ‘She’s human.'”

While she often feels the need to “clap back” to defend her sister, most of the time she manages to chill out and hash out her feelings in the family chat before making things worse. Instead of inciting internet feuds, she’s keeping her priorities straight by focusing on her family and career, she reflected:

“You have to show up for people. All this other stuff is noise. People wanna believe what they wanna believe and you can’t change that. It’s about finding your inner peace and you being OK with that.”

Aw! Seems like a very relevant thing to be telling Hailey right now, too! As we all know, she’s been taking heat for seemingly bashing Selena Gomez alongside Kylie Jenner. The scandal has led to an onslaught of online hate, and maybe that’s why Kim went on the YouTub series — to show her support? Seems likely! Ch-ch-check out the full episode and all the shenanigans (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube]