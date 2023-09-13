Kris Jenner Has A New Product Line In Mind After Application For Very Personal New Trademark...

A good momager never sleeps!

So says Kris Jenner, at least. She’s beyond busy dealing with all the branding and publicity issues that come with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous daughters. And now, the momager is taking aim at a new biz brand — for herself!!

According to TMZ, the KarJenner family matriarch has an active patent application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The moniker in question that she is reportedly trying to lock down is extremely personal to her. As in, her name!

That’s right! Kris applied to trademark the words “KRIS JENNER” — in all caps, as listed — in order to sell a new clothing line. The listed items described in the filing will supposedly include a ton of cozy wear, like sweatshirts, sweatpants, and loungewear. She’s also in the market to sell jackets, footwear, socks, and even “headwear,” per the outlet.

Obviously, a move like this suggests Kris could be putting the wheels in motion to launch a new product line. With Kylie Swim and SKIMS and all the rest, this family seriously never sleeps!!

Here’s the weird part, though. As TMZ reports, Kris first secured the rights to her own name way back in 2011. She was successful with the trademark app, but then… nothing came of it. No clothing line or anything! Eventually, the trademark was abandoned altogether in 2015.

Now, she’s back for more. Second time’s the charm??

[Image via WENN/Avalon]