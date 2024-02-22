Sutton Stracke Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Vicious RHOBH Reunion! Trailer HERE!

The new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer is out, and it is WILD. Just like always, and just like we always expect, TBH!

On Wednesday, Bravo released a nearly three-minute-long sneak peek of the season 13 reunion show for the always-contentious RHOBH. In it, host Andy Cohen sits down with the cast and offers up an array of questions about Kyle Richards‘ increasingly troubled marriage, Erika Jayne‘s interminable legal problems, and much, MUCH more.

The biggest story from the trailer is an unexpected one, though. Near the end of the clip, Cohen surprised the Housewives by bringing in socialite and former “friend” of the cast Kathy Hilton to join the reunion. And when he did, and the impeccably-dressed Hilton moved up on stage to sit down, cast member Sutton Stracke suddenly began having a very alarming medical emergency! Whoa!!

As soon as Kathy walked over to sit, Stracke’s body began to shake uncontrollably. Then, Sutton began to gasp for air before leaning over for help from cast mate Garcelle Beauvais who was sitting next to her. It’s unclear if Stracke’s situation had anything to do with Hilton — or, more likely, it was just from the intensity of the entire evening. But regardless, the situation escalated REALLY fast.

Cohen began to fan Sutton with his cue cards. Then, a camera pan showed her hands swelling up as they continued to visibly shake! OMG!! Alarmed, and with Sutton looking increasingly disoriented, Garcelle yelled out to producers:

“Can we call somebody please?”

Andy also calls for a paramedic, as well as a registered nurse who was in the studio, before saying this to the 52-year-old star as she continued to struggle:

“You’re shaking, you’re shaking, you are really shaking!”

OMG!

It’s unclear what happened to Sutton, as the trailer ends shortly thereafter. With paramedics on scene, though, and no further leaks having come out since filming prior to this trailer, we’re hopeful that the ordeal ended well. Still, it is SO unsettling to see happen on camera.

And it’s not the only controversy from the trailer! Earlier in the clip, Kyle and Dorit Kemsley got into it aggressively after Dorit accused her longtime friend of no longer being the same since the beginning of her marriage problems with Mauricio Umansky — and ever since she started hanging out with country crooner Morgan Wade.

Cohen fanned the flames, too, by reading this fan question off a cue card:

“Kyle’s dancing around her split. What’s the real reason, and why won’t she just spit it out?”

Then, Sutton (pre-medical emergency) added this shady sentence implying that Kyle has been less than forthright:

“We all share what’s going on in our lives.”

The 55-year-old Richards took offense to that, replying:

“That’s not true. You came into this season just to come after me!”

Dorit then jumps in, slamming Kyle for “minimizing” their friendship to just “one trip” to Mexico together amid her newfound connection to Wade. Kyle took issue with that, too angrily replying:

“You knew by saying something like that it was gonna create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation.”

But the heat doesn’t dissipate! Cohen stayed on Kyle with his next question, asking:

“Could you see yourself with Morgan?”

The edit cut away before Kyle could answer, though she did show a grimace on her face. Andy then followed up with another even more pointed question regarding Umansky:

“Do you talk about divorce?”

On that one, Richards broke down into tears and began to nod before the camera cut. Damn!! There will be a LOT to watch unfold in this entire reunion! You can see the full thing for yourself (below):

FYI, the RHOBH reunion will be a three-part (!) affair. The first episode premieres next Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT — as always, on Bravo. Interestingly, the network is putting up extended, uncensored versions of all three episodes on their streaming ally Peacock beginning a day after each one airs, too. Lots of ways to get your drama fix!!

