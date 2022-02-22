Kylie Jenner's Son's Middle Name Honors Dad Travis Scott! Aww!!

Keeping it in the family!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose a very meaningful middle name for their newborn son Wolf Webster!

According to TMZ, who obtained a copy of the kiddo’s birth certificate, the parents selected the middle moniker Jacques for their second child. A great name considering the rapper was born Jacques Webster! Love that they’re honoring the dad of two. Interestingly, big sis Stormi doesn’t have a middle name according to her certificate so this choice was extra special!

The birth certificate also revealed some other noteworthy info. The parents kept something else in the family too — the same OBGYN! Wolf was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi who also delivered Stormi, Scott and Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, and True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 3-year-old daughter. Cool!

As Perezcious readers know, Wolf was welcomed on February 2. Since his arrival, the KUWTK alum has stayed fairly quiet about what it’s like being a family of four. She and the 30-year-old didn’t even announce their son’s name right away, preferring to test it out before sharing the news with the world. A source told People earlier this month:

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together.”

They decided to wait and “share when Kylie is ready” because she wanted “to make sure she loves the name.” Turns out she did because she posted an Instagram Story days later. She’s also given fans a first look at Wolf via a black-and-white photo of her son’s tiny hand. It’s seriously sooo cute!

Stormi has been the best big sister so far, too. An insider told the outlet that she’s “doing well” with the adjustment and is “very gentle” when playing with the 3-week-old. The confidant continued:

“She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him.”

The 24-year-old model is also enjoying her new parenting duties, staying “hands-on” despite having a bit — well, probably a lot — of help, the source added:

“Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on. Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot.”

We can’t wait to learn more about this latest KarJenner baby! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you love Wolf’s middle name??

