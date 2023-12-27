Kylie Jenner Has 'A Very Special Connection' With Timothée Chalamet -- And He's A Hit With Her Family!

It sounds like Timothée Chalamet has cracked the code as far as what Kylie Jenner is looking for in a partner… and as far as what her family wants her to find with love, too!

The A-list movie star and the reality TV influencer have been dating for a while now. But after a quiet yet critical hangout at the KarJenner fam’s infamous Christmas Eve party this week, it turns out their connection is even stronger than we realized!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, an insider dropped new details about the Kylie Skin mogul and the Call Me By Your Name actor. Referencing the KarJenner Christmas Eve bash and more, the source said:

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée. [They have been] spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

Amen to that! And the insider went on, explaining how the 26-year-old Kardashians star loves how the 28-year-old Wonka lead (who is celebrating a birthday on Wednesday, BTW!) is so happy and carefree around her famous family:

“Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything.”

It sounds like Timothée has stepped up to the plate! The source concluded:

“[Chalamet] is always making her smile and they have a very special connection.”

This might really have some legs, y’all — from being first linked back in April to, well, this! And with momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the crew apparently signing off on the actor, that takes things to another level!! Guess we can toss out that report about the movie star supposedly getting sick of the KarJenner khaos. Sounds like that’s NOT a thing! Or if it was, he’s since changed his tune!

