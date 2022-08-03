Take That, Randall Emmett! Lala Kent Hangs With 50 Cent After Feud -- And The Rapper Is Taunting Her Ex!!

So the beef between 50 Cent and Lala Kent is OVER! But the rapper’s rumble with her ex may have just kicked into another gear…

The Vanderpump Rules star and the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper made sure to let the world know thanks to brand new pictures of the pair hanging out together on a film set in El Lay. If there was any doubt at this point, that notorious ongoing beef between 50 and Lala’s ex Randall Emmett can officially be decoupled from the Bravo-lebrity!

According to TMZ, who first published the pics early on Wednesday morning, the reality TV star has been stopping by the set of the horror flick Skill House at production space Sway House in El Lay. There, the rapper has been working as a producer on the forthcoming movie. But he’s still got time to see his (new?!) pals!

Ocean Kent Emmett‘s momma isn’t in the film (though wouldn’t that be fun?!), but instead revealed Lala was only there to “chat with her friend” 50 Cent. She’s come through “multiple times” already during filming, according to the new report. Apparently there’s a good vibe on set!!

As they got together, Kent and the Many Men musical artist decided to show the world how cool things are between them. Two pics taken on different days on set show Lala and 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, embracing each other with smiles plastered on their faces. Uh, and is that Chelsea Handler‘s ex kissing her on the head?? Well, you can see those snaps HERE. No drama, indeed!

Well, actually there IS drama!! (Of course!)

On Wednesday morning, 50 took to IG to repost shots of the TMZ story. In his post, the rapper taunted Randall with a caption warning him to stop “talking s**t” over the rendezvous:

“Randell [sic] you better stop texting people talking s**t because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous.”

Jackson also shared an angry face emoji to really cap the call-out. Ch-ch-check that out HERE…

Now we really wonder how Randall feels! The embattled movie producer just went through a super-ugly split from Lala amid ugly allegations of infidelity, so having to see the VPR star endlessly slay in public has gotta make him feel some type of way.

On top of that, of course, Emmett has a seriously sordid history with 50 Cent! As Perezcious readers will recall, back in 2019, Jackson accused Randall of owing him $1 million, and then taunted him on social media for it. The war of words escalated between them, and eventually involved Lala. She jumped in and held her own, clapping back in her own way at 50 Cent during various exchanges.

But that’s all over now. For Lala, at least! More recently, 50 took aim at Randall after the bombshell sexual misconduct allegations against the film producer first surfaced. In two separate Instagram posts in early July, the 47-year-old rapper referenced back to Randall repaying all the money which helped kick off the years-old feud by writing:

“See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday. Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.”

And then 50 linked Emmett to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein with a second eye-catching comment:

“I bet there will be more women saying he treated them inappropriately by the end of this week. little Harvey is in big trouble this time.”

Oof…

Knowing how Lala feels about Randall following their acrimonious split, it’s honestly no wonder she has sidled up to 50’s side at this point. So it would seem that’s that, then! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

