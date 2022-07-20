Lala Kent Shows Off Impressive 'New Boobs' & 'New Ear' After Plastic Surgery!

Lala Kent is ready to have a “hot girl summer”!

As fans know, the Vanderpump Rules star recently got a boob job as a reward to herself following the release of her book. And now that she’s recovered from the procedure, she’s ready to enjoy it!

The 31-year-old reality TV star spoke to Us Weekly on Monday about the event and her recovery. She sounded optimistic about how things were going, too! Of course, now that she’s away from ex Randall Emmett, it seems like she’s had another surgery — a proverbial weight lifted off her back!

She’s explaining all about that in the new chat! Dishing on her new boobs — and her new left ear — the Bravo celeb gushed to the mag about going under the knife:

“Oh, my gosh. I love my new boobs. I love my new boobs and I love my new ear. I’m feeling it’s gonna be hot girl summer.”

The VPR star told the outlet that it was the act of getting her left ear “pinned back” which is really starting to give her newfound confidence, too.

She explained:

“I got my left ear pinned back. Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I’m telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She’s so cute.”

Well then!

If it seems random that Ocean‘s momma would choose to have her ear pinned back, well, it wasn’t. In fact, Lala recalled how she has wanted to have that type of procedure done for a very, very long time:

“Since I was a little kid. There were so many insecurities that I’ve had throughout my lifetime that I’ve gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them. And I was like, ‘If I can fix it, I’m going to.’ Now I never wear my hair down.”

Good for her! Definitely not something we would have ever thought about, but hey. Whatever works, right??

New boobs and a new ear may not be all the changes we get to see in Lala prior to season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, either! The reality TV veteran explained how she has decided to “dip the toe in the pond” and experiment with her bangs:

“I’m still wondering if I have bangs or not. Literally, everyone told me, ‘Do not cut [your] bangs. You’re going to regret it.’ So, I literally just turned my broken hairs into bangs, just to dip the toe in the pond. I actually really liked them. I felt very vulnerable with my bangs.”

So she’s clearly gone all in on personal cosmetic development!

Lala wrapped the chat with a wisecrack about keeping her hair very, very blonde too:

“I was mortified with how huge my roots were [before]. When you are blonde, you try to not bleach it a ton. But then you get into this stage of like, ‘Oh gosh, this woman needs to get her hair done.’ I was trying to get it healthy again. When I’m super blonde, I am Lala. When I am not putting on glam or my roots are down to my ankles, I am like, ‘Oh, we are Lauren from Utah today.'”

Well hello, Lauren from Utah! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

