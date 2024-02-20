Teen Mom Stars Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards’ Divorce Case DISMISSED?!

WTF? Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards‘ divorce case has been officially DISMISSED!

It was just over a year ago that Mackenzie filed for divorce from her baby daddy. With it, she secured a temporary restraining order and custody of their two children Jagger and Stella in the process. That came after making claims that her husband threatened to kill her. He was then arrested for allegedly stalking her and violating the protection order before heading to prison on charges relating to drugs and harassment.

And just last month, things were so bad between the co-parents that they both called cops requesting police to be present while Ryan retrieved something from the home his ex is still living in. After he left, Mackenzie called back and said she needed to file a police report because the 36-year-old allegedly sent her threatening messages. So it’s still a very problematic dynamic! And yet now they’re suddenly done with the divorce case! Even though nothing has been settled? Huh??

Per The US Sun, as of Monday, the case was closed because of inactivity. Court papers declared:

“It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff.”

As for why this happened, a clerk for Hamilton County told the outlet:

“There was never a Final Decree on this case. It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps.”

The parties have 30 days from the date of the order to reopen the case, otherwise it’ll remain dismissed. Wow!

While papers were served to Ryan, he never responded, and he doesn’t even appear to have an attorney right now. The last filing in the case was on March 30, 2023, when his ex-lawyer filed a motion to “withdraw as counsel for Defendant Ryan Christopher Edwards.” So, it seems like he’s just totally ignoring the court battle! Which is strange because it’s not like there’s any hope of the couple getting back together.

Despite photos of Mackenzie wearing her wedding ring again, she’s made it clear she has no interest going back to her estranged husband — even though it’s unclear why her legal team hasn’t been more active in the divorce proceedings. And for his part, Ryan’s already seemingly living with his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, whom he met in rehab. In recent 911 calls obtained by the outlet, he also told authorities he was in the middle of a legal separation. So, he’s fully aware of the situation, then. Why not do everything he can to wrap it up ASAP? Letting it lapse is wild!

We hope for the family’s sake that one of them gets the ball rolling again so they can get this divorce over with and truly start to move forward! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube & Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram]