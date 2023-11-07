Not Larsa Pippen Hinting At A Marcus Jordan Engagement AGAIN!!

Larsa Pippen is SO eager to walk down the aisle!

The Real Housewives of Miami star couldn’t help gush about her boyfriend Marcus Jordan while at BravoCon over the weekend — including teasing a possible wedding in the future! While chatting with Us Weekly on Saturday, Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife revealed:

“I feel like I love being married. I think being married to someone who is growing and having a partner. I feel like I am definitely going to get married again.”

Love that for them!

As we all know, Larsa and Marcus have been linked since last September — though it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, at least where their families are concerned. You see, Larsa’s ex Scottie had a long rivalry with his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, who just so happens to be Marcus’ father. Over the summer, MJ was vocally against his son’s blossoming romance which makes a future wedding complicated AF!!

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 3, 2023

They all supposedly hashed things out after the viral jab (which you can hear above), but no matter what Michael really thinks about the relationship, it’s not stopping the couple from planning for their future. The 32-year-old basketball player shocked the world when he announced he was already looking for a wedding venue over the summer. At the same time, his girlfriend was spotted wearing what looked a lot like an engagement ring, so we all freaked out!

They later clarified he hadn’t popped the question yet, but he did give the apple of his eye a promise ring. Since then, Marcus has also been open about starting to contemplate if a wedding would be filmed for Bravo or not. So, they’re seriously thinking about all the logistics! Kinda seems like they could be taking the next step any day now!

Sharing the status of her love life, the reality star told the outlet:

“I feel like it’s great. I’m in a great place. I love my boyfriend so much, and so this is where I am today.”

Aw! She also teased that fans will “get a chance to see a different side of me being in a relationship” during Season 6 of RHOM, which premiered earlier this month. Cute! Marcus has also joined the cast after making guest appearances last season, and she thinks he makes a great addition, adding:

“He was actually very natural. He’s very open and confident and I feel like he actually made a great castmate.”

Can’t wait to see! So happy things are going well for them even with the feud complications and all! Hear her gush about her romance (below):

Thoughts?! Wanna see them get married? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Marcus Jordan/Larsa Pippen/Instagram]