Lenny Kravitz Wants To Be In Magic Mike 3 After Channing Tatum Thirsts Over His Abs!!

Lenny Kravitz is hoping to parlay his killer abs into a movie role!

On Wednesday, the rock star shared the thirst trap to end all thirst traps and got the attention of pretty much everyone and their mother. This included none other than thirst-master Channing Tatum — who is rumored to be dating Lenny’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz. The actor wrote:

“Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

While the 57-year-old didn’t reveal how he gets those abs of titanium, he did share the motivation behind maintaining his crazy bod. Apparently, Lenny wants to star in Channing’s next Magic Mike movie!

Related: Channing & Zoë ‘Didn’t Take Their Hands Off Each Other’ At Met Gala After-Party!

The musician joked:

“Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Um… yes, please!

While the American Woman rocker was likely just having fun with his response, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing him strip down in the next installation of the male stripper franchise!

See the drool-worthy pic that got everyone’s attention (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

[Image via Lia Toby/Avalon/WENN]