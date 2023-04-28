Why Leonardo DiCaprio & Ex Camila Morrone Still See Each Other ‘All The Time’

It turns out Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are on good terms – so much so they hang out even after their breakup!

Why is that? Before anyone begins to speculate they are potentially rekindling their relationship, that is not the case. Apparently, the exes still co-parent their dog, Sally! According to Dailymail.com on Thursday, a source revealed that the former couple has kept in touch regularly since they share dog duties, saying:

“They are on great terms, they see each other all the time because they share custody of their dog.”

Related: What Really Happened Between Leonardo & Irina Shayk At Coachella!

For those who don’t know, Camila and Leonardo fostered two husky puppies while they quarantined together in 2020. But after the pair re-homed one of the dogs named Jack, they decided to adopt his sister, Sally. You can ch-ch-check out the adorable puppy (below):

Aww!

Despite their 23-year age gap, Leonardo and Camila’s relationship seemed pretty serious – at least, enough to adopt a dog together! But we guess it wasn’t serious enough to stand the test of time… or age. Because shortly after Camila turned 25-year-olds, news broke in August of 2022 that she and the 48-year-old actor ended their relationship after five years of dating.

Of course, this fueled the talk about Leo’s pattern for only dating women under the age of 25. Many even insisted this was the sole reason for his unexpected breakup with the Daisy Jones & The Six star. However, a source later told The Sun revealed the cause of their split was more serious than just her turning 25. The insider shared that Leo wanted to start a family with Camila, but she was not ready for kids since she was working on her acting career:

“It was Camila who broke it off with Leo because he wanted her to be home having babies and she wants to have a career. He has got to that point in his life where he wants to have a family. But Camila has been working towards her dreams since she was 16, when she was in James Franco’s movie Bukowski.”

The Dailymail.com source seemed to back the report, insisting the reason for the split was simply because the duo’s lives were going in “different directions.” And despite breaking up, they are remaining pals:

“Leo’s a great guy, the relationship just ran its course — Camila’s acting career was taking off and like many people, they grew in different directions but they still have a strong friendship.”

At least these two can remain close and friendly with each other to the point where they are co-parenting their dog together! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]