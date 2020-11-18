Lori Loughlin Was 'Weepy' On First Night In Prison -- But Then...

Slowly but surely, Lori Loughlin is becoming more accustomed to life behind bars.

The 56-year-old Fuller House star reported to a federal prison in northern California on October 30 to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year’s college admissions scandal. As we’ve been sharing, an early report date may bring about an early release for the embattled TV star — but that doesn’t mean she’s been having an easy go of it behind bars!

Related: Here’s How Lori’s Family Is Supporting Each Other During Her Prison Sentence

According to an insider who spoke to People about the Summerland alum’s time at FCI Dublin in NorCal, things have gone… OK. There was a rough start the first couple days, but now it sounds like Lori has really started to get the hang of things behind bars (below):

“She has not had any specific problems. No one has tried any s**t with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates.”

That’s good. Of course, it’s a so-called “Club Fed” facility where LOTS of folks are rich, white collar criminals, so it’s not like she’s standing out in Oz.

“Still, she was a little weepy on her first night there. But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”

Head held high, indeed! Lori’s sentence is more significant than, say, Felicity Huffman Macy‘s super-short time in the very same federal prison last year after pleading guilty for her involvement in the scandal, but still, it’ll be over before she knows it!

Just a few more weeks and this will all be nothing but a memory… of course, that’s easier said than done. We’re not the ones spending this time behind bars!!!

Meanwhile, back at home…

What’s the deal with Mossimo Giannulli?!

The 57-year-old fashion designer looks TOTALLY different now, having grown a beard AND shaved his head at some point after his last August 21 virtual court hearing where he was sentenced to his own prison term. As you can see from brand new pics snapped by paps on Tuesday (click HERE), the father of two seriously has the tough guy look down pat!

Related: Here’s What Bob Saget Texted To Lori Ahead Of Her Prison Sentence

He’s due to report to federal prison on Thursday, November 19, so perhaps this is the perfect time to get prepared? According to reports, Giannulli is expected to serve his time at a separate federal correctional facility a little bit closer to the El Lay area: FCI Lompoc, just outside Santa Barbara.

Anyways, what do U make of Lori’s adjustment to prison, Perezcious readers?! And Mossimo’s new ‘do — prepping for the prison yard? Gotta do what you gotta do, we suppose, as this nightmare is now very much a reality for this whole family!

[Image via Dmitri Halkidis/WENN]