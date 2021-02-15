Madison LeCroy Goes Topless To Get Real About Plastic Surgery

Giving plastic surgery the Southern Charm spin!

Plastic surgery may always be a controversial topic, but there’s no doubt the conversation surrounding the subject has come a long way in recent years. Some people still consider cosmetic enhancements taboo, but more and more people are choosing to be open about their procedures and the reasons why they chose to get work done.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off MASSIVE Swollen Lip — But It’s No ‘Filler Fail’

The latest on that list is Madison LeCroy. Following her Alex Rodriguez scandal, the Bravo star came clean about her own plastic surgery in an Instagram post on Saturday. She shared a black-and-white topless photo, covering her breasts with her hand and looking (of course!) gorgeous. In the caption, she wrote:

“Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn’t given much thought to. I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin. I’ve always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally.”

The reality star continued:

“Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about. Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more. If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it! If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them! Just like Dolly Parton said, ‘If I see something saggin’ , baggin’ or dragin’ , I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.’ @oneillplasticsurgery”

The 30-year-old previously posted about having a procedure back in October, thanking her surgeon for “making this momma feel like herself again.”

Related: Tessica Brown Shares About Procedure That Saved Her Hair From Gorilla Glue

While Madison’s proud proclamation about plastic surgery may not be so controversial as it was in the past, she’s has found herself mired in controversy for other reasons recently. First, she stirred up drama with Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari after the latter was spotted with Madison’s ex Austen Kroll. Out of what we presume was jealousy, the hairstylist posted messages between herself and Jay in retaliation to pics of Kristin and Austen. The Hills alum denied anything romantic was going on, and called the situation a “s**tshow.”

Then, Madison somehow got tied up in a potentially A-list scandal when it was revealed she had exchanged messages with Alex Rodriguez… who of course is engaged to Jennifer Lopez. She was quick to specify that A-Rod had never “physically cheated” with her when the communication was exposed, but the whole thing came across very shady.

Hopefully, Madison is done with all the drama (outside of Southern Charm, anyway) and can stick to empowering messages like this Instagram from now on!

[Image via Madison LeCroy/Instagram]