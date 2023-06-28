Man Allegedly Robbed Woman At Gunpoint -- And Then Asked Her Out On Facebook?!!

Now, this is a horror story about the dating world! A man allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of her Indianapolis, Indiana, home, forced her to friend him on Facebook, and later asked her out on a date!

Amber Beraun just stepped outside to check her mailbox after work at around 4 a.m. on May 8 when a man suddenly approached her and pulled out a gun, per WTHR. The alleged mugger, identified by police as Damien Boyce, initially demanded to enter her home, but Amber told WRTV that she refused to let him inside. Instead, she gave him $100 in cash. Damien took the money, but that still wasn’t enough for him.

Related: Stalker Ex Stabs 17-Year-Old Girl 15 Times Then Turns Knife On Himself — But Mom Jumps In

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, he allegedly pointed the gun at her and demanded that she add him on Facebook! No joke. Amber agreed, hoping he would then leave her alone. She explained to WRTV:

“I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did.”

But the nightmare wasn’t over. After the scary incident, Amber soon began receiving messages from Damien! Per the court documents, she even got one from where he asked to meet up with her on a date. Um… WHAT?! In what world did this man think that after pointing a gun at this woman and stealing her money, she would agree to go out with him?! Damien allegedly told Amber he would give back the money he stole, adding:

“Damn you was too pretty to rob.”

Wow. What a prince charming. Per USA Today, she then responded with some compassion toward the guy, saying:

“I believe you man. I can tell you’re sweet, times just get rough. I know that.”

That’s when he began asking her to “come chill.” Despite her empathy, Amber understandably was not interested in making a love connection with this man. Although she didn’t immediately contact the police about the robbery, her boyfriend later convinced her to file a report. Damien was then arrested last week. He was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon, per USA Today. He is currently being held on a $7,500 bond. Amber shared with WRTV that the situation has left her rattled:

“He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home.”

She added:

“It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes. It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night.”

This shouldn’t have to be said, but here we are. Men! This is not how you ask someone on a date! Not after you rob someone at gunpoint and scare them! That is so messed up. In all seriousness, we are glad Amber is OK following this terrifying situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments and see Amber give her take (below):

[Image via ABC 7 Chicago/YouTube]