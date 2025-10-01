Man Who Killed Wife During Fight Over Her Weight Confessed -- Read The Disturbing Letter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The story of the tragic death of June Bunyan is only getting more horrifying…

In case you didn’t hear the news, the 37-year-old Scotland native was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment back in early September. Immediately, cops became suspicious of her 25-year-old husband Jonathan Renteria. In fact, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that their response to his attempt at dying by suicide is what led them to Bunyan in the first place.

According to legal docs, law enforcement responded to reports of an attempted suicide at a motel in El Lay, where they found Renteria in a bathtub with injuries to his wrist. Further reports state he was allegedly on some type of drug in this moment. At the scene, cops also found a note where Renteria is said to have confessed to killing and dismembering his wife — and now we know exactly what that note said.

The LAPD reported the note read:

“My wife, June Renteria is deceased in her apartment. I kill her. I am truly sorry.”

Chilling…

The note to police wasn’t the only place Renteria allegedly confessed, though. Per new legal docs, the accused killer emailed his father Julio Renteria, confessing to the murder:

“The only thing I could do in the moment was choke her. And I did. I held it for as long as I could until my arms gave out. I was horrified at myself. Right after this I took a lot of drugs to get through it.”

Awful. As we previously reported, Renteria was arrested after evidence stacked up against him, as well as the medical examiner confirming Bunyan died from injuries to her neck. This seems to go along with Renteria’s alleged confession. He also allegedly told police in a recorded interview that this was all over the fact his wife didn’t “lose weight following her pregnancy”. Neighbors also came forward to say Renteria had been accusing his wife of their baby not being his. Whatever happened, though, the pair allegedly got into a fight and she threatened to leave with their one month old daughter Regina, and this is when he said he strangled her.

Related: D4vd Murder Mystery: Possible Celeste Rivas Sighting At Concert May Help PROVE When She Was Killed!

But that might not be the only factor that led to this…

Unearthed reports from December 2023 have revealed Bunyan tried to get a restraining order against Renteria. Back when they were only dating, per legal docs obtained by the BBC, she filed for a restraining order citing domestic violence from someone she was dating. The docs state Bunyan said she was trying to move out of their shared home when Renteria allegedly became aggressive and said he would “ruin her life”. She also alleged at the time that Renteria said he “wished she was dead” and she “deserved to suffer”. Whoa.

With Bunyan being an immigrant from Scotland, who was trying to get her law career off the ground, the docs state Renteria “threatened to contact personal and professional contacts” to mess with her immigration status. Ultimately, the case was dismissed, though — they were married later that year.

And now she’s gone… So, so sad.

To make this case even more difficult to wrap our head around, Renteria’s own family came forward following the tragic murder of Bunyan to say they didn’t even know she existed! In an interview, the accused’s dad Julio said:

“We don’t know where they met. We don’t know anything. We don’t know anything about her. When the cops came they didn’t give us much information. We feel horrible for her family. We didn’t even know he had a girlfriend.”

It’s importatnt to note previous reports from prosecutors stated Renteria took little Regina to his parents’ place after he allegedly killed his wife. So they allegedly knew about the kid… But not the woman who birthed her? Hmm.

Julio continued:

“It’s a difficult time. It’s a difficult time for everyone. We feel like we’ve lost a son too.”

The case is still ongoing as investigators work to discover what exactly happened. Renteria is still being held on a $4 million bond, with his first court appearance set for November 18.

We sincerely hope June can get the justice she deserves. May she rest in peace.

[Image via GoFundMe]