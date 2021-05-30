MLB Star Marcell Ozuna Arrested, Accused Of Strangling & Striking Wife In Front Of Police Officers

Marcell Ozuna, a star baseball outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery regarding an apparent domestic abuse incident involving him and his wife.

The 30-year-old MLB star was arrested on Saturday afternoon at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Not Responsible’ For Domestic Staff Lawsuit — Here’s Why

Disturbingly, according to the police report per People and other media outlets, the responding officers who first arrived at the scene allegedly witnessed an ugly act of domestic violence themselves. Per reports, the front door of the home was wide open as officers entered, and they allegedly witnessed Ozuna “grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall.”

Ugh…

In a statement released to the media, the Sandy Springs Police Department went even further, writing (below):

“Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm, which has a cast from a previous injury. Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic-related between the suspect and his wife, both residents of the Windsor Cove home.”

Ozuna, who did not immediately comment about the allegations through his reps, was booked at Fulton County Jail and is now awaiting prosecution. The police department’s statement goes on to add that the victim “did have injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.”

Now, Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations has begun to look into the matter. The investigation will follow in accordance with MLB and the MLB Player’s Association‘s joint policy against domestic violence.

In a statement about the incident, the Braves reiterated their support for the joint policy, writing (below):

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment.”

Media members then shared more on Saturday night, including what appears to be a pic of Ozuna being arrested:

Seeing this circulate on Twitter. Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna appears to have been arrested for domestic battery. pic.twitter.com/7ZJkdZukK5 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 30, 2021

Ozuna and his wife, Genesis Guzman, are both from the Dominican Republic. They have three children together.

Last year, the couple was involved in another domestic dispute, when Genesis was arrested and charged with domestic battery in June 2020 after allegedly hitting Ozuna with a soap dish. The injury caused “a small laceration” on the outfielder’s face at the time, per reports; she pleaded not guilty in court and was ordered to stay away from her husband for a time.

Related: Amber Heard DIDN’T WRITE Her Op-Ed Accusing Johnny Depp Of Domestic Violence?!

Ozuna, who has played for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals in addition to the Braves, recently signed a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Georgia ball club.

Earlier this week, the two-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing two fingers on his left hand during a game on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox — presumably the same cast and previous injury that is mentioned in the Sandy Springs police report.

Ugly, scary stuff.

[Image via KSDK News/YouTube/Sandy Springs Police Department]