WTF?! Matty Healy Supposedly Said Boygenius Inspired Him To Start Band Named 'Girlr*****'

The f**k is wrong with this guy?!

Surprise, surprise: Matty Healy is back to saying some of the most insensitive things we’ve ever heard! On Thursday, The 1975 frontman appears to have used his alleged burner X (Twitter) account to belittle the band Boygenius — while also using an ableist slur!! WTF?? He allegedly wrote:

“I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and George to start a new band called ‘Girlr******.’ I don’t really hear from her that often.”

The 1975's Matty Healy says he told Lucy Dacus of boygenius that the group inspired him to start a band called “Girlr*tard.” pic.twitter.com/R5NEYfrrI8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2023

Damn!

Related: Taylor Swift Will NOT Feature Ex Matty Healy 1989 Redo Anymore!

Lucy, who is one-third of the girl group alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, retweeted the remark on her account, clapping back:

“you don’t hear from me at all”

Oooh!

Tell ‘em, girl!

It appears the controversial crooner deactivated his account after the musician called him out, but not before commenting:

“Yeah this never goes well does it”

So, it seems as though he keeps saying racist, misogynistic, and just plain tasteless things! Honestly, it’s astonishing Taylor Swift ever saw something in this guy! Almost every other word outta his mouth is problematic AF!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Boygenius/Instagram]