Liam Payne's Ex Maya Henry Wants Bryce Hall To Beat The S**t Out Of Her Former Fiancé!

Maya Henry hasn’t spoken out much about her breakup with ex-fiancé Liam Payne! But this shady TikTok seems to show how she really feels about him these days!

As Perezcious readers know, news that the couple called off their engagement broke last month after some cheating rumors. At the time, the model took to Instagram to ask fans to stop tagging her in photos of the singer “wrapped around another woman.”

This week, Liam made headlines for an interview he did on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive. During that controversial convo, the 28-year-old pop star revealed that he’s interested in getting into fighting. Good timing as a lot of Directioners, particularly Zayn Malik fans, wanted to attack him for other comments!

Related: Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About ‘Brother’ Zayn Malik

Taking to Twitter as the One Direction alum was continually going viral for all this drama, content creator Bryce Hall suggested:

“F**k it im down to fight Liam Payne.”

Bryce may not be joking here. This wouldn’t be his first fight, he actually made his boxing debut last summer. At the time, Tana Mongeau was caught on video declaring that she was rooting for her friend to win the match, saying:

“It’s not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi Team Bryce—on god!”

It was that exact audio that Maya decided to bring back on everyone’s FYP. Taking to TikTok on Thursday, Maya made a video lip-syncing to Tana’s audio track — something fans interpreted as declaring herself Team Bryce in a fight against her ex! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

LOLz! She even captioned the video “on goddd,” playing right into the silly sound!

Related: Aliana Mawla Addresses Liam Payne Cheating Allegations Following His Split!

Fans were rightfully shook that the Texas native took such a strong and public stance against her beau! Freaking out in the comments, users wrote:

“THE SHADEE as u should queen” “MAYA OMG THIS IS ICONIC.” “NOO MAYA YOU DID NOT” “YASSSS” “maya knows her worth” “we’re right behind you queen” “This was not on my 2022 bingo card but i am here for it” “MAYA MAYA MAYA I AM SCREAMINGGGGGGG”

Safe to say this reference caught a lot of people by surprise! And they LOVED it! To top it all off, Bryce actually shared the now iconic TikTok on Twitter and once again offered fighting words to The X Factor alum:

“So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne.”

So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/no8AqBj8cc — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 1, 2022

Hah!!

Would you want to see Bryce and Liam actually fight it out?! We know who Maya would be rooting for! Let us know your thoughts on this jab at Liam (below)!

[Image via Liam Payne/YouTube & Bryce Hall/Maya Henry/Instagram]