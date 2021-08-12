Is Mayim Bialik An Anti-Vaxxer? See Her Response To Irate Jeopardy! Fans!

Jeopardy! fans already have a lot to be upset about this week, but fortunately new guest host Mayim Bialik being an anti-vaxxer is not on the list!

As you may know, the TV and real-life scientist gained a reputation of being an early anti-vaccine parent due to comments she made in a book she wrote nearly 10 years ago. Well, these comments resurfaced on Wednesday after The Big Bang Theory alum’s new gig was announced.

Needless to say, fans of the game show weren’t psyched about it — especially since being anti-vaxx got a LOT more dangerous recently during the global pandemic — but thankfully, Mayim’s rep came out of the woodwork to set the record straight, telling The Wrap:

“She has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer.”

Phew!

In her 2012 book, Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way, the Blossom star revealed her children hadn’t gotten all their vaccines at the time, and that she personally hadn’t gotten a vaccine in years.

This was long before a whole political party adopted the anti-vaccine stance. And these days Mayim — who has an actual doctorate in neuroscience — wants everyone to know exactly where she stands on the subject.

The sitcom star actually spoke out in an October 2020 YouTube video, in which she insisted she was planning on getting the COVID vaccine once it was available. She also noted she was going to get a flu shot, sharing:

“This year I’m going to do something I literally haven’t done in 30 years. I’m going to get a vaccine. And guess what? I’m actually going to get two.”

The Emmy nominee went on to make it clear what her stance was on the issue, telling viewers:

“You might be saying, ‘Hey, wait a second, you don’t believe in vaccines! You’re one of those anti-vaxxers.’ Let’s finally talk about it. I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are.”

A very important distinction!

But why did she not vaccinate her kids then? She continued:

“The truth is, I delayed vaccinations for reasons that you don’t necessarily get to know about simply because you follow me on social media. As of today, my children may not have had every one of the vaccinations that your children have but my children are vaccinated. I repeat, my children are vaccinated.”

Seems to us like she’s picking and choosing which very private information she chooses to reveal — so it’s no surprise fans took away the wrong message there.

As we covered, Mayim will be the new host of Jeopardy’s prime time specials following the passing of Alex Trebek in November 2020, while exec producer Mike Richards will be its regular host — much to the chagrin of fans who wanted LeVar Burton or any of the other gust host celebs to take over the role.

