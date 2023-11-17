Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Scrambling As Post-Royal Life Hasn't 'Gone To Plan'

It’s no secret Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been struggling to find their place after leaving the royal family — and now those in their inner circle are calling them out on it!

In a new interview with People, royal biographer Omid Scobie, whom they’re supposedly friends with, revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t expecting it to be so hard for them to start anew, saying of their career:

“When I spoke to people in their orbit, they admit that it hadn’t quite gone to plan. They really need to establish what their purpose is.”

Oof… That’s about the nicest way they could’ve phrased that!

We all know this year, in particular, has been brutal for the couple’s career! Things were really looking up after they initially left England in 2020 as they landed a Spotify deal supposedly worth around $20 million. They released some content, including Meg’s Archetypes series, but obviously didn’t draw in the expected numbers because they split ways with the streamer earlier this year.

Then there was also controversy surrounding their rumored $100 million Netflix partnership, though they haven’t lost that yet. But, aside from their documentary Harry & Meghan, we can’t say all their projects have been very successful. Plus, Meghan’s show Pearl was canceled mid-development. Not great! The biggest hit they’ve had so far is the release of Harry’s widely successful memoir, Spare. But there’s only so much longer they can go by making a career out of bashing their estranged relatives — especially if they’re trying to patch things up! So, it’s 100% crunch time! The good news? The Suits alum isn’t worried at all!

Making a rare appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday, the actress revealed she and her hubby are hard at work on several “exciting” projects, telling the outlet on the red carpet:

“We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them. We’re just really proud of what we’re creating, and my husband is loving it too.”

Hmm… What could be coming?!? She didn’t give anything away expect to share her inspiration, adding:

“Things that make people… I was gonna say good, but it’s more than that. Things that make people feel something, and feel a sense of community.”

In the meantime, she’s more focused on her family and raising son Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. In a chat with E! News, she said of their holiday traditions:

“We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it.”

Her favorite holiday activity?

“I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Aw! So sweet. But we can’t help but note that one BIG reason the family is forced to make so many new traditions is because they’re no longer welcome around the other royals. Tough!

It’ll certainly be inneresting to see what Harry and Meghan do next. There is a LOT on the line! See more from Meghan’s red carpet appearance (below):

