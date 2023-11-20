Why Prince Harry WON’T Watch The Final Season Of The Crown!

Prince Harry’s time fact-checking The Crown has come to an end.

While the Duke of Sussex admitted to watching the royal drama earlier this year, he will not be tuning into the series’ final season — and he has damn good reason!

The first four episodes of Season 6 premiered on Netflix over the weekend. They followed the last days of Princess Diana‘s life — up to and including when she and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. This included her final conversation with the then-12-year-old. Later, little Harry is seen getting woken up in bed with the terrible news while his brother Prince William watches on. Plus, the former Princess of Wales also returns as a ghost talking to Charles — something controversial even to folks who didn’t know Di personally! You can see the trailer (below):

A lot of emotional stuff going on!

Related: Meghan & Harry Scrambling As Post-Royal Life Hasn’t ‘Gone To Plan’

Given the heartbreaking plot of the episodes, it makes sense Harry wouldn’t be able to tune in anymore. A source told Page Six:

“Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of ‘The Crown,’ Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view this season.”

Can’t fault him for that! This would be like reliving his trauma — but maybe even worse since he has no control over how the story was told. While Harry and Meghan Markle have long been criticized for working with the streamer despite the controversial show, the insider insisted the couple has no involvement with the series, adding:

“There are no ill feelings towards the show’s creators or Netflix.”

Insiders told the outlet the Archewell founders were “not consulted by anyone affiliated with the series or Netflix,” or sent storylines or advance episodes for approval or feedback. Similarly, William has reportedly told sources he doesn’t watch The Crown at all, so definitely not this season.

Interestingly, the confidant also squashed previous claims the 39-year-old father of two would have friends watch the new episodes for him and report back. He really wants nothing to do with these new episodes! TBH, it’s not surprising considering this was such a grief-stricken period of the Spare author’s life. He has to put his mental health first!

What about you, Perezcious readers? Have you been watching The Crown? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Anwar Hussein]