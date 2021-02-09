EXCLUSIVE: Insider Confirms NeNe Leakes Dropped By Agent, Manager, & Lawyer; She's 'Impossible To Work With'

NeNe Leakes has been dropped by her entire management team.

That includes her agent, her manager, and her lawyer, as well.

Related: NeNe Calls For Bravo Boycott After Leaving ‘RHOA’!

According to a source speaking exclusively to Perez Hilton, the reality TV star was dropped by Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment, and is now officially no longer repped by ICM Partners.

She has also parted ways with her lawyer, Darrell Miller, of Fox Rothschild LLP. And her public relations firm, Jonesworks PR, has also dropped the longtime former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

The source we spoke with was very clear on the reason behind this whole controversy — it’s a matter of accountability. The source told us (below):

“NeNe has been impossible to work with for a very long time now.”

And another insider also exclusively added more in a statement to us, saying:

I’m genuinely concerned for her mental health. She thinks the world is out to get her and refuses to take accountability for her actions.”

Wow.

Developing Story…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]