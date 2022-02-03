Nick Cannon Apologizes For Comments About Late Son Zen’s Death When Confirming 8th Baby

Nick Cannon owned up to his mistakes.

During an episode of The Nick Cannon Show Thursday, the 41-year-old host took a moment to apologize for how he confirmed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi earlier this week. Cannon began:

“I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen and reflect on what I was saying and what’s popping and apologize properly. I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children, and you know me. I just really want to be sincere, and whether that’s someone who’s new or someone who’s had my child, and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life.”

However, the rapper admitted that he “failed to do so” when he spoke about Tiesi. ICYMI, although he knew about the 30-year-old model’s pregnancy for a while, Cannon shared on Monday that he held off on announcing the news since he and Alyssa Scott were still mourning the loss of their 5-month-old son Zen, who sadly died in December following a battle with brain cancer. But when pictures came out of his and Tiesi’s gender reveal party, Cannon felt the need to confirm all of the speculation circulating online that he was expecting another baby. However, the announcement soon backfired.

Later, Scott hopped on Instagram to share that it was “painful” to have Zen included in “conversations that aren’t in line with his light and legacy,” adding:

“It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

And now, Cannon told viewers on the episode that he “misspoke” and “probably went into too much detail” when opening up about the situation this week, saying:

“I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day. … It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talk about the new child that I’m expecting and I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and in life.”

As for the loss of Zen, the Masked Singer star confessed he’s still struggling with his grief while also experiencing such a joyous time in his life, sharing:

“Grieving is a process and I’m still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that. We lost a child and it was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I’m going to love my new child and I’m going to love every child.”

He then concluded his message by taking ownership for any “pain or confusion” he caused the mother of his children with his previous comments:

“I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything. I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”

Wow. You can watch the entire apology (below):

Thoughts?

