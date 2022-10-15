Nick Cannon’s Baby Momma LaNisha Cole Claims Their 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Received Death Threats

This is horrible.

On Friday, one of Nick Cannon’s baby mommas, LaNisha Cole, revealed that some online haters have been sending death threats toward their 1-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cannon. OMG?! She blasted the trolls in a post on Instagram Stories, writing:

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.”

While the 40-year-old model did not elaborate on the uncalled-for threats towards her baby girl, she later followed up the post to say she doesn’t care what social media users “say” about her, but she just wants everyone to leave her child alone:

“People say the craziest things to me sometimes but I’ll continue to stay positive. I’m focused on my daughter and my work… my 2 top priorities. No matter how you feel just remember that there’s a real person behind the pics and videos you see on social media. Say what you want about me just keep my kid out of it.”

She continued:

“Anywho let me get back to celebrating my baby’s one month and our documentary making into the Panamanian film festival. So much to be grateful for.”

Not cool. No matter what you think about Nick’s family situation, it is not okay to be harassing the moms and then threatening physical harm toward their young children. It is a f**ked up thing to do. This shouldn’t have to be said, yet sadly here we are. You can read LaNisha’s entire post (below):

As you may recall, she and the 42-year-old television personality welcomed their daughter in September. He is also already a father to nine other children: newborn Rise Messiah Cannon, 5-year-old son Golden Sagon, and 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 2-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former wife, Mariah Carey. The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son Zen after a battle with brain cancer.

Many people have criticized Nick for having nearly a dozen children. And when he made the birth announcement for Onyx on IG with some black-and-white hospital pictures, he actually begged everyone to send any hate towards LaNisha or their kid, saying:

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He continued:

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”

Clearly, people did not listen. We are sending love to LaNisha following this horrific ordeal. Hopefully, she won’t continue to be bombarded with these terrible messages moving forward.

