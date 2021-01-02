Nicki Minaj Shares New Photos Of Her Son, Thanks Him 'For Choosing Me To Be Your Mama'

This kid is so freakin’ CUTE!

Nicki Minaj is showing off brand new photos of her adorable 3-month-old son, and we can’t get enough of this photogenic, handsome little man!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old rapper shared a series of new photos of the child, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, to her Instagram account, as you can see (below):

OMG!

What a cutie!

Along with the pics, she also had a special message for her son and the world, too, writing (below):

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama … Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Love it!!

So happy to see Nicki thriving as a mother!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]