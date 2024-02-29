Noah Cyrus Did NOT Date Mom Tish's Husband Dominic Purcell -- She Made It Up To Play 'Victim' In Family Feud?!

Well, maybe Tish Cyrus isn’t a man stealer. Her youngest child Noah Cyrus is just “delusional”?! Really?? Yeesh!

Earlier this week, there was a bombshell report claiming Tish stole her husband Dominic Purcell from her 24-year-old daughter, who was supposedly romantically involved with the actor when the 56-year-old started to pursue him. Noah was noticeably absent at the couple’s wedding last summer, so it seemed plausible this was the root cause of the family rift. But now, a new source is clapping back!

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday night, a source close to the famous fam accused Noah of “fabricating” the relationship with Dom to make herself look like the “victim” in her ongoing feud with her mother. The insider urged:

“Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim.”

Jeez!!

That said, there was some truth to the previous report. The July singer truly wasn’t invited to the nuptials! And that’s because her momma didn’t want any drama!! The insider explained:

“Noah was not invited to Tish’s wedding and she would not have come even if she was. Tish wanted a peaceful wedding and did not want Noah to create any sort of scene.”

And while things between the mother-daughter duo have been strained for some time now, these latest claims about the Prison Break alum have only complicated the matter. But here’s what’s inneresting. The family feud isn’t just about the new man or even the Billy Ray Cyrus divorce — it’s actually about Miley Cyrus!? The confidant spilled the tea:

“Noah has always craved the attention because she did not get it growing up. Tish was always so Miley-sided because that is where the money was.”

Feeling like the Sorry We’re Stoned podcaster “favors” the Grammy winner, the Ponyo alum grew more and more frustrated as she got older, the source went on:

“Miley and Tish are like sisters and Noah has always been envious of this because she’s never had a connection with Tish like Miley has.”

Another insider confirmed that the mother of five and the Hannah Montana lead “march to the beat of their own drum” — which can cause familial tensions, they noted:

“Tish and Miley are both the same person and that is why they get along with each other so well, but that also leads to the rest of the family to not get along all the time. They both love hard and get very emotional when love goes off the track.”

Still, they shut down any notion that the momager stole her daughter’s beau, arguing:

“Tish and Dominic are all in with each other and Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter.”

Well, damn. Guess Tish and Dom are off the hook — but the Cyrus’ clearly still have a LOT to work through if they ever want to be one big happy family again. Right?? Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

