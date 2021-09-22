Olivia Munn Dishes On What's 'Been Keeping Me Sane' During Pregnancy With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is opening up about her pregnancy some more!

As you most likely know by now, the 41-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney some time later this year. Rumors of the pregnancy weren’t swirling for long before the Big Mouth star confirmed that he was going to be a father during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Talking about how his new girlfriend was with him during his recovery from rehab, he spilled:

“She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together.”

Related: Olivia Munn Gives First Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump On Instagram!

Speaking with Access, the soon-to-be momma then broke her silence about the pregnancy, gushing about “the outpouring of love and support” from everyone. Munn then added:

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Aww!

Now, the Newsroom alum has further touched on some of the best advice her “mom tribe” has given her so far! On Wednesday, Olivia spoke with People about how she has been focusing a lot on her physical and mental health as much as possible during this time, explaining:

“I’ve been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That’s been keeping me sane!”

The Oklahoma native says the most helpful reminder “is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women,” adding:

“It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places. The consistent image that’s portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!”

Nothing wrong with staying comfy while growing a tiny human!

Seriously, y’all! Do NOT mistake what you see on Instagram for real life, especially when it comes to pregnancy and snapbacks!

Related: Facebook Learned IG Was Horribly Toxic For Teen Girls — And Buried The Report!

Meanwhile, as Munn prepares to welcome her little one into the world, her family is super excited and also getting ready for the baby, especially the tot’s soon-to-be grandma:

“My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff. She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I’m really excited.”

However, two family members aren’t gearing up at all! In fact, they apparently have no idea what’s going on. Munn confessed that her doggos — Frankie and Chance — are completely oblivious about the bun in the oven at the moment, sharing:

“My dogs will trample over my stomach. I doubt they have any idea what’s happening!”

They’ll eventually catch on! Thought’s on her friends advice, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Olivia Munn/Instagram, Joseph Marzullo/WENN ]