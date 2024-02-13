Prince Harry Was 'All Smiles' While Leaving London After Visiting King Charles Amid Cancer Battle!

Despite the circumstances, Prince Harry was in great spirits last week as he left London.

According to a source for People on Monday, the Duke of Sussex was “cheerful” and “all smiles” on his flight out of England, where he had a brief visit with King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis. He even made time to have “lively conversations with staff and fellow passengers.” Whoa! Guess he wasn’t worried about his dad!

As Perezcious readers know, the 39-year-old flew to his home country after the 75-year-old’s health condition was made public. Once there, he went straight to see his estranged father, and they reunited for a very short amount of time — less than an hour! — before Charles and Queen Camilla left for Sandringham, per reports. Just 24 hours later, Harry left the country, and then made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas before presumably heading back to California, where Meghan Markle stayed with the kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Friday of that same week, he also came out victorious in his battle against Mirror Group Newspapers, who agreed to settle the remaining parts of the claim against them. So, despite the lingering family feud troubles, there was a lot for him to be happy about!

Still, we’d think he would have been a bit more somber about the monarch’s condition, especially amid reports His Majesty was “unhappy” about his youngest son’s impromptu travels. But maybe the prognosis really is positive?! It would explain why Harry was in such a good mood on his way out of London! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

