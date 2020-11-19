Prince William Breaks Silence On BBC's Investigation Into Infamous Princess Diana Interview

Prince William is weighing in on his mother’s most controversial interview — one which critics have said contributed to the media circus which ultimately caused her death.

In case you haven’t been following the case, journalist Martin Bashir has recently been accused of using faked bank statement documents to persuade Princess Diana to give him an explosive interview back in 1995.

In the landmark interview, Diana called Camilla Parker Bowles the “third person” in her then-marriage to Prince Charles AND admitted to an affair with James Hewitt — who to this day has continued to deny rumors that he was the one who fathered Prince Harry.

Immediately, the interview became infamous around the world, leading to major controversies within the royal family that hadn’t yet fully subsided by the time Diana died two years later. Now, years later, the BBC is investigating Bashir — who was working on their behalf at the time — even going so far as to hire an independent investigation team led by former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson tasked to “get to the truth” of the interview and its set up.

As the search has wound its course, insiders close to the royal family have claimed the Duke Of Cambridge is “tentatively” welcoming the investigation, unsure of what may come from it. But this week, Prince William himself opened up about Bashir, and his then-show BBC Panorama, in a new statement released by Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

In it, the 38-year-old father — who was about 13 years old when the infamous interview was first released — said:

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

BBC Director General Tim Davie concurred in his own statement about the controversial interview, as well. Saying the network is “determined” to figure out what went on regarding Bashir’s access to Princess Diana, Davie released his own statement:

“That is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process.”

We guess we’ll see what that turns up…

American viewers may know Bashir for his work stateside on air for ABC News and then MSNBC from 2005 through 2013. Perhaps his most famous work was with Michael Jackson — as the footage in his 2003 documentary special was the catalyst for investigations into accusations of child molestation.

Bashir has since returned to the United Kingdom, and in 2016 was hired again by the BBC to serve as the broadcast’s religion editor. Late last month, the network reported that the journalist had contracted COVID-19, announcing he was “seriously unwell” while continuing to fight the disease. Yikes…

Regardless, this whole thing can’t be easy for William (and Harry, thousands of miles away) to have to re-live now.

