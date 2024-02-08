Princess Xenia Becomes First Royal EVER To Pose Nude For Playboy!

For the very first time EVER a royal has gone topless for Playboy! OMG!

The Princess of Saxony, AKA Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, is the one to make history after appearing on the cover of the German edition of the racy mag in a cover released on Tuesday. Despite this being quite unusual behavior for someone in her position, she actually thinks her ancestors “would have definitely approved.” Really?!

The 37-year-old stars on the magazine’s cover wearing nothing but some makeup on her face and earrings. One of her boobs is completely uncovered while she holds up a sheet for a teensy amount of privacy. Other NSFW pictures showed her going topless by a pool wearing a sheer white skirt and wearing a white bodysuit, pulled down to expose her chest, with the crotch unsnapped. She even seemingly goes completely nude in a pool. WOW!

As for how her great-great-great-grandfather, Frederick Augustus III (the last king of Saxony), would’ve reacted, she believes he would’ve gotten a kick out of it since “he was described to me as very humorous and loving.” Also, she has a bigger mission behind the shoot, too! In an interview, the socialite — who stars in the reality series B:Real — Real Celebrities, Real Life — said she was inspired to do the revealing spread to make sure others know “every woman is beautiful the way she is.” Xenia explained:

“You don’t have to conform to trends or have surgery on your body just to please someone. I have stretch marks and I’m proud to show them.”

And despite her seemingly flawless bod, she insisted she has to “fight against prejudices all day long” — because of her family’s history… and her body! And it’s all because she hasn’t had plastic surgery:

“In some reality TV shows, I was the only one who didn’t have anything done to her body. […] Other women, some of whom had had a lot of surgery, said something like that I wasn’t any competition for them because I didn’t have any curves and wasn’t feminine.”

After getting so many “horrible” comments, she almost gave “in to the pressure,” but she’s glad she never went under the knife. Now, she’s so confident in her all natural figure, she’s showing it off to everyone! Ch-ch-check out the cover (below):

Can you imagine if a British royal did this? Queen Elizabeth II would be rolling in her grave. LOLz! You can see it all in her profile piece HERE!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris/Instagram]