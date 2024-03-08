Queer Eye's Tan France Denies Getting Bobby Berk 'Fired' So His Friend Could Land Replacement Gig!

Tan France has entered the chat!

Amid massive Queer Eye controversy, the fashion designer is shutting down allegations he “campaigned” to get Bobby Berk “fired” from the Netflix reality series in favor of his pal Jeremiah Brent, who was officially announced as the interior designer’s replacement.

If you missed it, a bombshell Rolling Stone report dropped this week taking aim at Jonathan Van Ness for alleged “rage issues” and acting like a “monster” on the set. It’s a terrible look for the show that’s already dealing with a rift between Tan and Bobby, who stepped back from the series amid an unexplained feud with his co-star. While most of the exposé focused on JVN accusations, the outlet did cite three sources who claimed Tan (with support from co-star Antoni Porowski) “campaigned to replace Berk” on the show, calling it “mean-girl antics.”

Seemingly referencing this “gossip,” the Next in Fashion co-host took to his Instagram account on Friday to shut down the rumors. With it, the 40-year-old urged:

“Yes, I’ve heard what’s going on and I just want to address one point real quick. My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job. Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-uh. I really am. I think they’re going to be incredible on the show, but I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

And he concluded:

“This all started because of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted and reposted and then it’s almost become gospel. So from the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you that that’s not at all how it went down.”

Hear it all (below):

It’s inneresting that he didn’t mention anything about Jonathan!! The rumors about the cast not being close must be true if he chose to stand up for himself and not his pal, whose reputation is on the line! Oof!

While Bobby hasn’t addressed the latest report yet, he seemed to hint at the drama by posting a Michelle Obama meme on X (Twitter) on Friday, in which she shouted:

“Our motto is: When they go low we go high!”

Hmm… The sassy gif was posted shortly after Tan’s video went live, so, it sure seems like Bobby was throwing some shade. That said, he previously told Vanity Fair that his beef with Tan had “nothing to do with the show.” So, who knows. Things are clearly SO complicated with the Fab Five! Sad to see!

