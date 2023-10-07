Rachel Bilson Claps Back After Whoopi Goldberg Criticized Her Take On Men With Only 4 Sexual Partners!

Rachel Bilson is clapping back at Whoopi Goldberg!

In case you missed it, the 67-year-old actress and her co-hosts on The View addressed The O.C. alum’s comments she made on her Broad Ideas podcast earlier this week, in which she said it was “a little weird” if a guy in his 40s had only slept with four people. At the time, Rachel clarified it was not “fair” of her to judge someone’s sex life and “probably wouldn’t” ask a man about the number of partners he had moving forward. But it’s safe to say that Whoopi still wasn’t a fan of her take – at all. She blasted the 42-year-old on the show Thursday, saying:

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business? Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the other way around] and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

Wow, Whoopi did not hold back her opinions! You can watch the entire discussion on the matter (below):

Oof!

Rachel has since caught wind of Whoopi’s criticisms and now wants to make a few things clear when it comes to her comments. She slammed the television personality for not listening to the “whole conversation” first before judging her, telling Entertainment Weekly:

“I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned. I think it’s important to hear a whole conversation before casting your own judgment or criticism on something.”

The Hart of Dixie star then made it clear her team aims for the podcast to be “a very safe open place to discuss anything,” noting that she and her co-host Olivia Allen “were just talking” when the subject came up. And although Rachel could have taken out that part of the conversation, she thought it was important to keep it in:

“I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.”

To that point, Rachel then noted she did have a moment in the podcast where she admitted it wasn’t “fair” of her to analyze a person’s sex life at all:

“The point I get across is that it doesn’t matter, and maybe in the past I would’ve looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn’t do that anymore. I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.”

Ultimately, Rachel insisted she doesn’t stand by her initial “flippant comment” whatsoever:

“It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that. That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.”

Hmm. For her part, Olivia also defended the podcast episode, saying:

“The fact that Rachel didn’t edit to make it present a certain way is a true reflection of what actual conversations in real life are. That’s one of our values, and I think that if we are going to continue to do that, that people should listen to the whole episode before passing judgment.”

Whoopi hasn’t reacted to Rachel’s latest remarks. But the Take Two star seems ready to put this drama bed. Thoughts on what Rachel said, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

