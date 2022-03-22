Randall Emmett Says Lala Kent ALSO 'Made Mistakes' In Their Relationship? Hmmm...

It didn’t take long for Randall Emmett to try to turn this situation back on Lala Kent!

The ex-couple’s relationship went up in flames after Randall was spotted in Nashville with two mystery women. Though the way she tells it, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Lala. In the months that followed, she revealed there were PLENTY more red flags going on. She’s been spilling about some of them, but her ex has kept mostly quiet… until now.

During an appearance on Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast, Genuinely GG, the film producer claimed that there was fault on BOTH sides of the split. He shared:

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right.”

Sure, Rand, everyone makes mistakes in a relationship. But there’s “mistakes” and then there’s “serial cheating,” which is a whole different ball game. (That said, GG previously claimed Lala was a cheater herself, so maybe the mistakes were the same…?)

Don’t miss the fact that he’s throwing serious shade at the reality star’s decision to air out their dirty laundry publicly. He said:

“For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

Considering what Lala has revealed about their breakup so far, we can’t help but wonder if his effort to make her look bad here is another control tactic. Remember, the Vanderpump Rules star explained on Instagram:

“After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return [Ocean] to the home. But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house.”

Is the 50-year-old trying to make his ex quiet down by painting her actions as “inappropriate”? It’s a possibility. Regardless, he insisted on the podcast that he “will never go into” his harshest feelings on the subject because they are “not relevant on a public platform.” He stated:

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. … The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

He went on:

“I just feel like what I’m going through and what I’ve gone through, my mistakes and my accountability in that, she also has a side to it, which again, I will never go into, but I feel like at the end of the day, we have Ocean, we have this beautiful girl that is the most important thing.”

So it’s not OK to give details about what she did wrong, but it’s chill to hint at tons of wrongdoing? Gotcha.

We wonder what kind of accountability Randall has actually taken, but we guess that’s “not relevant on a public platform” either. He did, however, claim that he has become “more patient” and “more tolerant” in dealing with haters since the split. He said:

“My friends and my family know who I am, and we had a relationship, and we broke up, and we made mistakes, and she made mistakes.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers — could Lala have made “mistakes” to rival Randall’s cheating ways? Or is this just a deflection on his part? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

