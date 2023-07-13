OMG! Tiffany Chen Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby With Robert De Niro!

This is so scary!

Robert De Niro’s new baby momma Tiffany Chen has been dealing with very serious medical problems after welcoming their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, in April. And now, she is finally ready to open up about it.

On Thursday, CBS Mornings aired a preview of a new interview Gayle King shared with the 45-year-old, which will air in full on Friday. In the clip, Tiffany revealed she experienced major postpartum complications that resulted in her getting diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. Oh no!

If you don’t know, Bell’s palsy is “a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face,” per the National Institutes of Health. The temporary condition occurs when a “muscle in your face becomes injured or stops working properly.” It can be treated with medicine and physical therapy.

According to the actor’s girlfriend, she was discharged from the hospital when she began to realize something felt off about her face. She recalled:

“When I went home, I started to feel like … my tongue felt strange. It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb. And then I realized my face just felt weird. I didn’t know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird.”

When asked if her face looked “different” to her in the mirror, she agreed, and added this horrifying detail:

“When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself.”

Holy s**t!!

That is terrifying! These symptoms went on for a week until Tiffany was on the phone with her doctor and everything got much, much worse:

“And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit. And I called my doctor, and I … was trying to eat. I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out. I couldn’t eat. And then I was starting to slur. So I said, ‘There’s something really going on here.'”

Her doc immediately urged her to get to the hospital, saying:

“’Go right to the hospital.’ [The hospital] admitted me. And I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.”

Whoa!!

We cannot imagine how frightening that must’ve been, especially right after having her baby girl!

Thankfully, she seems to have regained much of her facial function, but we’ll have to wait until the full interview is out to hear more about this health journey.

Take a look at the sneak peek (below):

As Perezcious readers know, Robert welcomed his seventh child (at the age of 79!) with Tiffany in April, whom he met in 2015 on the set of The Intern.

That said, we didn’t learn about the baby’s existence until May when he accidentally let slip in an interview with ET Canada that he had welcomed another child. Gayle eventually snagged the insider scoop and revealed the first image of little Gia.

Check it out:

Awww! Adorable!

Perhaps Tiffany’s health scare is why the couple didn’t announce the baby right away?! Either way, we hope she is doing better now!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & CBS Mornings/YouTube]