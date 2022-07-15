Tristan Thompson Is Already Paying HOW MUCH In Child Support A Year?!?

Tristan Thompson has to cough up an INSANE amount of money every year for child support!

And with his newest arrival on the way via surrogate to himself and ex-partner Khloé Kardashian, it appears that number may only be increasing as time goes on. Oh, boy…

The 31-year-old NBA star is about to be a father of four, after bombshell news dropped on Wednesday that he and the 38-year-old Good American founder were all set to welcome a baby boy to the world via surrogate this week. The revelation rocketed through the entertainment world, shocking fans and followers of The Kardashians and their empire of beauty products.

Of course, this all comes on the heels of the birth of Tristan’s third child late last year. That baby was conceived in an unfortunate cheating scandal last March with Maralee Nichols — a scandal which eventually broke Khloé up from her man for good.

So with four kids now to care for — Tristan also has 5-year-old son Prince with a prior ex, Jordan Craig — the basketball star must be doling out some pretty serious cash for child support, right?

Yep!!!

Back in 2019, Tristan was required by a family court to pay $40,000 per month (!) to Craig in order to support Prince. For her part, Nichols has gone to court to demand $47,000 per month from Tristan for their now nearly 8-month-old son Theo, as well.

And family law expert Bryan Konoski spoke to The Sun about the bigger picture around the child support, explaining that he “expects” Tristan to be shelling out as much as $40,000 to Khloé, too, in order to help support daughter True Thompson. Plus, Konoski claims he expects that a judge could order Tristan to pay the same amount for the ex-couple’s surrogate-born child soon, as well.

The legal expert told the outlet about his thoughts regarding Tristan’s financial sitch, explaining the breakdown in detail (below):

“Tristan is going to end up paying about $40,000 a month in child support for each kid. That’s going to put him out for around $1.9 million a year. With Tristan taking home around $10 million a year, he will be shelling out 20 percent of his salary. That is an insane amount of money!”

Did he say $1.9 MILLION?! Yes, that is an insane amount of money!

Of course, Tristan is a basketball star, with the NBA paycheck to prove it, so he’s got that going for him. But what happens when his high-paying playing career ends??? He’s already 31… just saying!

Konoski explained that the child support checks are most likely going to keep on coming — even to Khloé:

“He is paying out the nose for these kids! If he is paying $40,000 to Maralee and Jordan he is doing the same for Khloe’s children. He wouldn’t have been able to get it reduced because she is worth more.”

Holy s**t!

We can’t even imagine doling out that much money.

But Tristan can! Because he’s already doing it! Well, some of it, at least. With more to follow, once things are figured out with Nichols’ child and the hoop star’s second baby with Khloé. That wallet is going to be sitting a LOT lighter, that’s for sure!

