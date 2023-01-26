Truce? Royal Family Might 'Make Some Form Of Reconciliation' With Harry & Meghan Before Coronation, BUT…

It’s the question on everyone’s mind these days: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snag an invite to King Charles III‘s coronation??

There’s been SO much drama between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals over the last two months following the release of Harry & Meghan and Spare. Harry’s taken every shot he can at his family members, seemingly without worrying about any of the potential consequences. He’s also been tight-lipped about whether or not he’ll be at the historic event, saying simply that it will depend on whether or not he and his family can sit down and work through some of their issues. In other words, he wants an apology!

But… will he get one?!

Related: Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Her Second Child!

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti had a lot to say on this ongoing saga while speaking to Us Weekly on Monday. The journalist began with some positivity, suggesting:

“I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day.”

At this point, Harry and Meghan are going to be a focus either way! Because if they are there, it’ll be just as buzzworthy as if they skipped it! Also, the ceremony is taking place on Archie’s fourth birthday, so it has a connection to them no matter what — and that was the royal family’s fault! But perhaps they could get ahead of some of the negative headlines by burying the hatchet before the May 6th crowning?

Well, there’s another issue. If the group does agree to a truce, it’s unlikely to last a lifetime. Jonathan explained:

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary. I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.”

Jeez…

Jonathan went on to point out Harry’s need for an apology — which he doesn’t think he’ll ever get, especially not after putting the others on blast in his memoir. Just as a refresher, Prince William took a lot of heat for allegedly attacking Harry during an argument about Meghan (among many other things). Then the Suits alum’s bridesmaid dress feud with Princess Catherine was dug up again when Harry released texts from their fight. He also took several digs at Queen Camilla, which put his pops in a very bad spot. And there were so many more allegations!!

Related: Crazy Royal Conspiracy Theories You’ve Probably Never Heard Before!

Because of all of this controversy, Jonathan thinks the royal family and the Archewell founders are at an impasse:

“I think Harry and Meghan have said they’re expecting an apology, but I think there aren’t many people who agree that it’s due that way round. Some of the individuals within [Spare] — the king, the queen and the Prince of Wales — all come out of that book so badly. They’re so broadly criticized by Harry, so nastily criticized in sections, that I think they could be feeling very sore about this.”

Oh, they’re definitely salty!! But they are also trying to avoid (more) confrontation to protect the monarchy, the expert mused:

“But above all else, I think they might also be feeling that they just want to keep quiet because they don’t wanna provoke any more of this sort of thing, which is damaging not just to them emotionally and personally, but to the nation, because this is an attack effectively on part of the Constitution of Great Britain.”

So, to sum it up, the broadcaster said:

“We’re expecting, probably, the Prince and Princess of Wales to take part and maybe their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte [and] Prince Louis. And we may also — who knows — see Harry and Meghan included in that, and their children as well.”

It all seems so up in the air still, but we suppose that’s better than the couple being banned already. For a minute there, it looked like they didn’t stand a chance at getting invited. Send us YOUR predictions on the guest list (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]