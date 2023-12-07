Howard Stern Mourns Longtime Friend & Stylist Ralph Cirella After Shocking Death At 58

Howard Stern is reflecting on his stylist and friend’s tragic passing.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the 69-year-old broadcaster revealed some devastating news: the show’s stylist, and Stern’s “dear, dear” pal of 40 years, Ralph Cirella has passed away. He explained Ralph had suffered from a “curable” form of lymphoma. Unfortunately, during a recent medical procedure, his “heart gave out.” Howard regretfully shared:

“Ralph developed an illness, but I really feel he got involved a little too late because the illness he got was curable and was treatable, but he had some complications of waiting too long, and I got very upset with him.”

Related: Bruce Willis’s Family ‘Soaking Up Every Moment’ As ‘Any Day Could Be His Last’

He admitted he’s been “angry” at the 58-year-old because he “didn’t take care of himself”:

“I think this is the toughest part of loving someone — when you lose them… I was not ready for Ralph to go. I was not expecting Ralph to die. I just have been so sad and so angry.”

SO sad.

He referred to Ralph as his “family,” and credited him as the reason he met his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, after encouraging him to go to a party. Watch the full clip (below):

How utterly heartbreaking. It’s clear these two shared a deep bond.

The official Howard Stern Show Instagram page paid tribute to Ralph on Wednesday, writing:

“‘It just seems impossible that he is gone.’ Bye for now, Ralph ”

So tragic. Our hearts are with Howard and all of Ralph’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]