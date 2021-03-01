Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick Her 'Dream Man' & Goes See-Thru In Sweet & Sexy Series Of Pics! Whoa!

Amelia Hamlin is getting more and more comfortable with flaunting her man Scott Disick for the world to see! And see through!!! (You’ll see what we mean! Ha!)

And we’re not hating the end result here: more public displays of affection, especially on social media!

On Sunday, that meant it was Amelia’s time to get cute in regards to her 37-year-old boyfriend! Gushing? Romantic? Cheesy? RACY?! This has it ALL!

The 19-year-old model kicked things off with a sweet picture post of her “dream man,” showing off the Flip It Like Disick star with his new ‘do (below):

Awww! Sexy couple!

She followed it up with her real love — a creamy, cheesy dish of pasta!

Can’t take too many pics at dinner without actually taking a pic of dinner, apparently:

Ha! Love it!

But it’s her third and final snap that really has our eyebrows raised!

Ch-ch-check out THIS super-revealing snapshot (below):

We’re only sorry we had to censor it for y’all! Ha!

And yes, uncensored on her IG you can totally see Amelia’s nipples through the shirt!

So it’s like that now for Lisa Rinna‘s teenage daughter?!

DAYUM!!!!

Clearly, things continue to heat up for the teenage model and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-BF and baby daddy. The couple has been spending lots of time together lately, especially, having taken a trip to Miami and spending quality time with Scott’s three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

All this even while a source recently told ET the couple is “not super serious.” Hmmm… they may just be laid back and having fun, but there’s definitely some real chemistry and connection between ’em! Not like the love between a gal and her cheesy mac, but still.

And honestly it’s kind of nice to see them really connect, considering Kourt is doing her own thing with new boyfriend Travis Barker, too. So everybody feels loved now, and nobody feels left out, right?! LOLz!

Anyways, what do U think of Scott and Amelia’s clear connection here, Perezcious readers?!

And what about that sexy see-through pic?! WHOA!!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

