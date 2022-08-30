Here's How The Kardashians REALLY Feel About Scott Disick Dating Kimberly Stewart!

Scott Disick has a new woman in his life — and the family that made him famous feels some type of way about it!!

Perezcious readers will recall plenty of rumors about Lord Disick and Kimberly Stewart, the 43-year-old daughter of singer Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart. Well, now it’s clear that there really is something up between them! On Monday, ET confirmed what we reported a few days back: Kimberly and the 39-year-old reality TV star are dating!!

The new report from the entertainment outlet cited a source who explained the father of three and the famous former socialite are “seeing each other.” It sounds like things haven’t progressed to any super serious point yet, with the insider calling the connection “casual.” Still, it’s a big moment for the Flip It Like Disick alum. Good for him!

But what about his extended reality TV family?! After all, he shares those three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — with Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian. The two of them were together for nearly a decade before splitting up way back in 2015. And Scott has remained close with the KarJenner fam ever since, even as things got particularly awkward when Kourt hitched up romantically with longtime pal Travis Barker!

According to that same ET source, there’s no drama here. The insider claims Kris Jenner‘s famous fam is “super supportive” of Scott dating Kimberly. (Ya know, not THAT Kimberly but the other one. LOLz!) The insider went on to say that the Kardashians are excited for Scott so long as he is “happy and healthy and the kids are good” — we’re guessing especially Kourtney! So we hope all that continues to happen for the sake of everybody involved!

Of course, we’re pleasantly surprised that Scott is dating around his age at this point. Heck, technically he’s the young one in the relationship now — Kimberly has him by four years! But coming off flings with the likes of Sofia Richie, Bella Banos, Rebecca Donaldson, and Amelia Hamlin, it’s nice to see Scott has found an opportunity for common ground with somebody close to his own life experiences. Claps and snaps for personal growth!

Age aside, it’s clear there is no tension between Scott and his ex’s family at this point anyway. Perezcious readers will recall how Kris took to Instagram over the weekend to refute a Paper Magazine claim that the Talentless founder had supposedly been “excommunicated” from the famous fam. Writing her denial on the mag’s official IG account, the momager mused:

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

As for Scott and Kimberly, they first drew the public’s attention back in May — on the same weekend Kourtney tied the knot with Travis out in Portofino, Italy! The house flipping aficionado stepped out for dinner with Kimberly and some loved ones in a late night outing that weekend. Clearly, they grew together in the month since, and now, here we are. Good for them!!

What do y’all think about these romantic developments, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Scott and his new partner down in the comments (below)!

