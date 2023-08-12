Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Prove There’s Truly No ‘Beef’ Between Them Despite Rumors!

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are proving their friendship is still going strong!

On Friday, the 31-year-old singer and 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actress reunited for a girl’s night out at the popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Selly even documented their evening together on Instagram Stories! She first posted a picture of her and Francia twinning in leopard print heels. The Bring It On: All or Nothing star re-posted the snapshot on her account, insisting once again things are good between them right now:

“No beef, just salsa. (This was not planned).”

Lolz! Great minds think alike! You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

It appeared Selena and Francia were with other friends that night, including the Only Murders in the Building star’s good pal Theresa Marie Mingus. She shared a snapshot of the Grown-ish alum smiling at the dinner table. Meanwhile, Selena shared one of her with a grin on her face at the same table. See (below):

While leaving the restaurant, Selena, Francia, and the group were also photographed walking together and getting into the same car. Get the pics obtained by TMZ HERE.

This is the first time we’ve publicly seen Francia and Selena hang out together since their public falling out. Their friendship was on the rocks last year when Selena did not name The Secret Life of the American Teenager star as a “friend in the industry.” Instead, she said Taylor Swift was her only good celebrity pal.

When a part of the quote was posted by E! News on the ‘gram, Francia saw it — and she did not appear to be happy about Selena’s comments, calling them “interesting.” She also unfollowed the Rare Beauty founder. Who could blame her for seemingly being annoyed by the remark, considering she gave the Slow Down songstress her kidney!? But over on TikTok, Selena clapped back at Francia, writing:

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Oof. They seemed to be on the outs at this point. However, the duo seemed to put down the rumors they were feuding when Selena posted a birthday tribute to Francia, which she liked and re-posted on IG Stories. The Life-Size 2 star also told TMZ that there was “no beef.” So between these comments and their hangout session this week, we guess their friendship truly is back on track! Good for them!

