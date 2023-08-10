Why Shakira Is Getting 'Closer' To Jimmy Butler Instead Of Other Suitors

It’s hard to keep tabs on Shakira’s love life these days!

After her dramatic breakup with longtime partner Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer has been sparking dating rumors with just about every man she comes in contact with! But how much of that is genuine chemistry and how much is fan speculation? Hard to say… But she’s certainly one eligible bachelorette!

Last we heard, her feelings for Formula One star Lewis Hamilton were heating up — with a DailyMail.com source describing them as “more than friends.” But now it sounds like he’s got serious competition!

On Wednesday, an insider for Us Weekly revealed Shakira and NBA player Jimmy Butler are seriously hitting it off! They spilled the tea:

“They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

This sounds promising!

The other suitors vying for the Hips Don’t Lie artist’s love and affection better step up their game because right now, per the source, Shakira is captivated by the athlete because he’s “different from other men” she’s dated in the past:

“She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship. He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

Aw! That’s exactly what she needs after the cheating scandal she just went through!

As we followed, the Waka Waka vocalist’s world came crumbling down in June 2022 when she announced her split from her partner of nearly 12 years after it was alleged he cheated on her with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. It’s only fair she finds a man to treat her like a princess now!

That said, Shakira and Jimmy aren’t ready to make things official just yet. Despite how positive these remarks are, the insider noted the singer is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future, but hasn’t put all her eggs in one basket yet:

“It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

If you don’t know, Shakira and Jimmy first sparked dating rumors in May when she attended a Miami Heat game and shared a video of herself cheering on his team. Just days later, the 33-year-old liked an Instagram video of her playing the guitar and singing.

Two months later, they stepped out together in London at Novikov Restaurant & Bar, a source told Us at the time:

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new. She feels happy spending time with him.”

Very sweet!

This has turned from a potential love triangle to a total battle royale! As mentioned, around the time the Zootopia alum sparked rumors with Lewis, she was also photographed with Tom Cruise at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. There were reports he had desires to explore their connection, but the mother of two wasn’t interested. Athletes are apparently more her type right now! Who knows if that was ever anything more than casual talk though.

She was then said to be getting closer to Lewis Hamilton. Journalist Jodi Martin told Daily Mail on Tuesday that the pair have a “beautiful friendship” that’s grown into something more — but it’s “nothing serious” at this time. That said, she and the British race car driver did enjoy a “secret” trip to Ibiza together, so they’re certainly pouring time and attention into their chemistry! Only time will tell which one of these men wins over Shakira’s heart! Who are you shipping?? Let us know (below)!

