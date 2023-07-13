'Shut Your F**king Mouth!' Sister Wives GO OFF In Season 18 Trailer!

Get ready for an explosive season of Sister Wives.

The trailer for the 18th season of the hit TLC show dropped on Thursday, and boy, drama is at the forefront! As you probably know, Janelle and Kody Brown pulled the plug on their relationship after nearly 30 years together back in December of last year. And lucky for fans of the reality show, all their nitty gritty conversations were caught on camera!

In the preview, Janelle asks Kody point blank:

“Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can’t tell.”

She later tells Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021, that she’s ready to grow beyond the Brown patriarch:

“I’m growing and I need something different, like, I don’t want to be married anymore.”

Then s**t really hits the fan…

Janelle and Kody get into it during an intense conversation, where the latter questioned what the two have left in terms of their relationship… But Janelle wasn’t about to feed into his blame game. She sternly tells him:

“This is not only me, Kody. Don’t you dare point your finger at me!”

The 54-year-old tries to defend himself, explaining, “You make this excuse forever but I’ve tried –” before Janelle cuts him off, shouting:

“Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute!”

DAMN.

Kody then storms out, spewing, “No, no, no. I’m done listening to you,” before Janelle asks if the two are “done.” Kody hits back with a simple “Goodbye,” which Janelle meets with a “F**k you.” Like we said, they are going OFF!

Watch the full trailer (below):

