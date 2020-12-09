SNL's Chloe Fineman NAILS Celeb Impressions During A Reading Of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas! WATCH!

This is hilarious AND impressive!

Saturday Night Live featured player Chloe Fineman has made a name for herself with her incredible impressions, which she’s showed off on the show and on her own Instagram page. We knew she was good, but watching her do some of her best celebrity mimicry in rapid fire succession took things to the next level.

On Tuesday, the comedienne flexed her skill on The Tonight Show for Jimmy Fallon (who was an SNL impressionist in his own right back in the day). The host had her read the Christmas classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in a series of impressions of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Drew Barrymore, Timothée Chalamet, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Meryl Streep, and even Margaret Thatcher.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hilarious!!

Chloe’s skills have already won her famous fans in Reese and Drew, and she told Jimmy that Timothée is looking forward to acting against his impersonator during his upcoming hosting gig. (According to Chloe, the Little Women star joked, “I’m actually working on an impression of you!”)

Surprisingly, though, the 32-year-old’s origins aren’t in impressions, but in bird calls. The Tonight Show resurfaced a clip of a high school-aged Chloe performing her award-winning peafowl impression on The David Letterman Show, and it’s truly a sight to behold.

Check out the bird-calling prowess and more of her Fallon interview (below):

