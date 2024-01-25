'Shut Up!' Sofia Vergara SNAPS At Kelly Clarkson For Undercutting Her Griselda Transformation!

Sofia Vergara spent HOURS in hair and makeup for her new show — and she’ll be damned if Kelly Clarkson doesn’t recognize it!

During an interview on Wednesday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, promoting her new Netflix miniseries Griselda, the star got into it with Kelly! She DEMANDED credit for her physical transformation into the role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco — for which she underwent extensive prosthetic changes. But Kelly didn’t recognize it… At least not at first!

Related: Chrissy Teigen Says Her Old Recipes Were ‘Evil’: ‘I Can’t Believe I Did This To People’

The host said:

“I feel like they only changed your nose or something.”

Clearly in shock, Sofia loudly responded, “WHAT?! Are you crazy?” to which Kelly explained:

“No, I’m saying, like, whatever they did, though, it looked slight.”

Persistent, the Hot Pursuit star rebutted:

“No, Kelly, it was hours.”

Awkwarddd! LOLz!

The 41-year-old kept trying to explain herself, adding:

“No, here’s what I’m saying. It probably took time, but what I’m saying is the slight change completely changed your being!”

At that point, Sofia was just OVER it! She clapped back:

“It was a wig! Shut up! It was a wig! It was a lot! They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was [a] wig, it was [a] nose, plastic from here to here.”

Kelly then backtracked, telling the 51-year-old:

“They did such good job that it looked seamless, and you just look like a different — like you literally look like you could actually just be this person in other movies. You could have two careers. You look like a different actress, like you could have a whole different life.”

Hilariously, a pleased Sofia responded:

“That’s exactly what I wanted, that reaction. And I love that you thought that it was just a little thing because that means it’s natural.”

Watch the hilarious clip (below):

Man, Sofia really has a knack for calling out interviewers! And we love her for it! LOLz!

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix on Thursday… Will YOU be tuning in?

[Images via NBC & Netflix/YouTube]